Jamaica’s Stephanie-Dale Yee Sing on Women’s World Cup referees list Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Stephanie-Dale Yee Sing has been selected by the FIFA Referees Committee to officiate at this simmer’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Yee Sing, an assistant referee, is the only Jamaican selected among the 33 referees and 55 assistants for the 64-game tournament.

This represents the second appointment for the Jamaican at a Women’s World Cup. Yee Sing and Princess Brown officiated at the 2019 tournament in France where Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz made their World Cup debut.

The 33 referees and 55 assistants are all women though only six women are among the 19 video match officials chosen. The VAR review system made its Women’s World Cup debut at the 2019 tournament in France.

“They have been chosen in close cooperation with the six confederations, based on the officials’ quality and the performances delivered at FIFA tournaments as well as at other international and domestic competitions in recent years,” according to the FIFA media release.

“I am overjoyed,” said Yee Sing. “We work hard every day with the hope of representing our country at these major tournaments. Rubbing shoulders with the best and running with elite players has always been my dream since I began.”

In a statement released by the Jamaica Football Federation on Monday, president Michael Ricketts said that Yee Sing’s journey is inspiring.

“Stefanie should serve as inspiration to all the officials in Jamaica,” Ricketts said. “She, along with some of the other female officials have been training and operating at world-class levels for a while. It’s great to see Stefanie getting the rewards she so richly deserves. We hope that she will serve as a catalyst and inspiration to other ladies and gentlemen officials to work hard as the sky is the limit.”