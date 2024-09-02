Jamal Lowe replaces injured Leon Bailey for CONCACAF Nations League

Sheffield Wednesday FC forward Jamal Lowe has been called up to the Reggae Boyz squad for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League matches, replacing Leon Bailey.

Bailey, who was initially named in the squad for the matches starting Friday, September 6, against Cuba, suffered an unfortunate injury while playing for Aston Villa in a Premier League match against Leicester City on Saturday. The winger appeared to strain a muscle while lunging to block a pass in the final third, forcing his substitution in the 15th minute, with Jacob Ramsey coming on in his place.

Lowe, 30, last featured for the Reggae Boyz in March, during their 3-1 defeat to the USA in the Nations League semifinals.

With two goals in seven appearances for Jamaica, Lowe joins the attacking lineup that includes Shamar Nicholson, Norman Campbell, Michail Antonio, Demarai Gray, and Kaheim Dixon.

In addition to Bailey, newly installed coach Steve McLaren had called Norman Campbell, and Adrian Reid Jr., while others make their return include Amari’i Bell, Jon Russell to the squad.