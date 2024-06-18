Jamalco partners with JCF to promote road safety in schools Loop Jamaica

In observance of Road Safety Month, Jamalco conducted road safety sessions at four schools in its operational communities, namely Mile Gully, St Jago, Rock and Ashley primary schools. The sessions were aimed at educating students on the importance of road safety and responsible behaviour on the roads.

Sergeant Craig Bonito and Constable Romaine Young of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Road Safety Unit facilitated the sessions, which included interactive road safety simulations.

The engaging and informative sessions equipped students with knowledge and skills to navigate the roads safely.

In a release, Jamalco said it recognises the alarming rate of road fatalities in Jamaica, with some 400 lives being lost each year.

The company said by partnering with the JCF’s Road Safety Unit, it aims to contribute to reducing the statistic by instilling road safety awareness in the younger generation.

“Road accidents are the second leading cause of death in Jamaica, so it is important to be alert when crossing the road,” said Sergeant Bonitto. He told the students that a best practice while crossing the road is to wait until they make eye contact with the respective driver before crossing.

He also encouraged the students to always use the pedestrian crossing, and that they should not play on the streets.

“You need to think, look for a safe place to cross, stop, use your eyes and ears, and look to the left, right, and then to the left again, and only cross if the road is clear,” he said.

Constable Romaine Young sensitises students at Ashley Primary School.

Senior Community Relations Officer at Jamalco, Phillip Biggs, stated that “Jamalco remains committed to the well-being of its operational communities and will continue to support initiatives that promote safety and responsible behaviour on our roads. We recognise that children are consistent users, hence our commitment to supporting their safety on our busy streets.”

“The road safety sessions were engaging, informative and fun for our students,” said Principal of the Rock River Primary, Machell Spencer, who saluted Jamalco’s initiative in promoting road safety awareness in the communities.

He also expressed gratitude to the police officers for the informative sessions that both students and teachers can use to enhance their safety while on the roads.