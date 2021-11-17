Jamalco rebuilding process moving steadily | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Jamalco rebuilding process moving steadily | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Breaking News

No COVID-related death recorded on Tuesday, 29 new cases

Jamalco rebuilding process moving steadily

South American ref suspended after failing to give red card

BCIC donates to Immaculate High School’s track programme

Argentina draw with Brazil, qualify for 2022 World Cup

Lasco Financial Services hosts free training for small businesses

If you didn’t know the ‘pot cova’ fish? This is what it looks like

Dolphin Cove raises its outlook

Pelicans frolic as zookepers move them to winter enclosure

West Indies to host ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup

Wednesday Nov 17

25?C
Business
Loop News

– Updated

Photo shows the old 13.8 KV Room in the Jamalco Powerhouse, it also shows the damaged electrical cabinets with Turbine #1 being demolished.

Work to implement the first phase of a project to restart Jamalco’s operation is moving steadily, following a fire in August.

The fire affected some 50 per cent of the powerhouse that supplies power, steam and compressed air to Jamalco’s refinery operations. The refinery’s losses are estimated at US$500,000 per day.

Alumina production at the facility is expected to recommence during the second quarter of 2021.

Jamalco’s partners, Clarendon Alumina Production (CAP) and Noble Group expressed delight at the progress made so far to restore operations.

Chairman of Clarendon Alumina Production (CAP) Norman Reid credited Jamalco’s employees for the pace at which the project to restore operations has progressed.

“I was delighted with the work done when I did the last walkthrough. We are also encouraged by the support that Jamalco is receiving from its business partners, including Jamaica Fire Brigade, National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and the communities,” said Reid.

The CAP Chairman said the refurbished plant would reflect the sweat and tears of everyone involved in the restorative process.

“I think we are going to be more efficient,” he added.

Executive Chairman of Noble Group Matt Hinds expressed similar sentiments.

“We are going to build Jamalco, and we are going to come back better. In the long run, it’s going to be a good milestone with a long and successful history.”

Hinds also expressed relief that no one was injured, considering the magnitude of the fire.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Coronavirus

No COVID-related death recorded on Tuesday, 29 new cases

Business

Jamalco rebuilding process moving steadily

Sport

South American ref suspended after failing to give red card

More From

Jamaica News

Alleged robber beaten to death after ‘being caught in the act’

See also

A man was killed on Monday night by residents in Rocky Point, Clarendon after he reportedly opened gunfire at a family during a break-in.

The gun that was involved was handed over to the police.

Jamaica News

Two lucky Scotiabank debit card holders win SUVs

A 77-year-old retiree, Daphne Francis and a St Elizabeth businessman, Dwayne Powell have been announced as the grand prize winners of Scotiabank’s Activate Your Power promotion. Francis won a 2021 Mit

Lifestyle

Sam Smith vacays in Portland, Jamaica, checks in at Roots 21!

While on the Rock, vacationing, English singer-songwriter Sam Smith was spotted at Roots 21 Bar & Kitchen in Port Antonio, Portland.

Loop Lifestyle gathered the How Do You Sleep? crooner is tak

Jamaica News

Witness says he used skin bleaching, hair growth to elude ‘gangsters’

A former don testified that he changed his appearance by engaging in skin bleaching and growing his hair in order to hide from members of the St Catherine-based One Don faction of the Clansman gang.

Jamaica News

56-y-o St Andrew woman charged with murder of 68-y-o brother

The Constant Spring police have charged a 56-year-old woman with the murder of her brother, David Brown, 68, at Long Lane, St Andrew on Thursday, November 11.

Charged with murder is Desrine Stewart

World News

Austria locks down the unvaccinated amid COVID-19 surge

Austria took what its leader called the “dramatic” step Monday of implementing a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people who haven’t recently had COVID-19, perhaps the most drastic of a string of

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols