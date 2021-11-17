Jamalco rebuilding process moving steadily | Loop Jamaica

Work to implement the first phase of a project to restart Jamalco’s operation is moving steadily, following a fire in August.

The fire affected some 50 per cent of the powerhouse that supplies power, steam and compressed air to Jamalco’s refinery operations. The refinery’s losses are estimated at US$500,000 per day.

Alumina production at the facility is expected to recommence during the second quarter of 2021.

Jamalco’s partners, Clarendon Alumina Production (CAP) and Noble Group expressed delight at the progress made so far to restore operations.

Chairman of Clarendon Alumina Production (CAP) Norman Reid credited Jamalco’s employees for the pace at which the project to restore operations has progressed.

“I was delighted with the work done when I did the last walkthrough. We are also encouraged by the support that Jamalco is receiving from its business partners, including Jamaica Fire Brigade, National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and the communities,” said Reid.

The CAP Chairman said the refurbished plant would reflect the sweat and tears of everyone involved in the restorative process.

“I think we are going to be more efficient,” he added.

Executive Chairman of Noble Group Matt Hinds expressed similar sentiments.

“We are going to build Jamalco, and we are going to come back better. In the long run, it’s going to be a good milestone with a long and successful history.”

Hinds also expressed relief that no one was injured, considering the magnitude of the fire.