Jamalco to list on JSE after incorporation complete – Clarke | Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans could soon have a stake in a bauxite company for the first time in the country’s history, according to Finance and Public Service Minister Dr Nigel Clarke.

To this end, the new board of Clarendon Alumina Production (CAP), led by Professor Gordon Shirley, has been mandated to conclude the incorporation of mining company Jamalco, after which it will be listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE). CAP manages the government’s 45 per cent stake in Jamalco.

Clarke said it was time for Jamaicans to own a piece of the bauxite sector.

“Since the emergence of the bauxite industry in the 1960s, no Jamaican, to the best of my knowledge, has ever had a direct economic interest in an alumina/bauxite plant in Jamaica. This government will change that,” said Clarke.

“Jamaicans will have the opportunity to directly own a piece of a major industrial asset operating in our bauxite/alumina industry…,” he added.

Clarke made the remarks on Tuesday during a ministerial statement in the House of Representatives, where he announced a new board for CAP and provided and update on the work being done to get the Jamalco plant up and running following the devastating fire that halted mining operations in September.

He said getting Jamaicans to own a piece of the bauxite industry was a vision that was within reach and will be realised through collaboration with Jamalco’s managing partner, Noble Corporation.