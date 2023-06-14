James Milner joining Brighton after departure from Liverpool Loop Jamaica

James Milner joining Brighton after departure from Liverpool
Liverpool’s James Milner applauds fans at the end of the Champions League, round of 16, first leg football match against Real Madrid at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, on Feb. 21, 2023. Milner is joining Brighton on a free transfer after his departure from Liverpool. The versatile 37-year-old midfielder signed a one-year contract Wednesday June 14, 2023 with the option for a further 12 months. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File).

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — James Milner is joining Brighton on a free transfer after his departure from Liverpool.

The versatile 37-year-old midfielder signed a one-year contract Wednesday with the option for a further 12 months.

Milner will join Brighton once his contract with Liverpool expires on June 30, adding experience to Roberto De Zerbi’s squad ahead of the club’s first European campaign. Brighton will play in the Europa League next season after a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

“He’s an excellent addition for us,” De Zerbi said, “and I’m sure he will help to bring us to an even higher level.”

Milner, who made 61 international appearances for England from 2009-16, began his career with Leeds and has also played for Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City.

He won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup during eight years at Anfield.

Milner is third in the list of all-time Premier League appearances with 619, behind Gareth Barry (652) and Ryan Giggs (632).

