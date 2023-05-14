James Robertson talks investments and opportunities for St Thomas Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
James Robertson talks investments and opportunities for St Thomas Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Robertson Speaks Development And Investments

In part two of a recent Loop Newsinterview with Western St Thomas Member of Parliament (MP), James Robertson, he elaborated on the flow of investments that are anticipated to come into the parish as a result of the broad, ongoing infrastructural development there.

Robertson also cited broadly increased property values there and increasing economic opportunities in the making for the residents there.

From water to roads, tourism, technological upgrading and further aggregates extraction developments, he said it is now all systems go for the parish and its people after so long in the economic wilderness.

Watch as Robertson says it all from his perspective as the most central political figure in the parish for decades now.

Part one of the interview was carried last Wednesday, May 9.

