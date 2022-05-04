JAMPRO hosts luncheon in Philadelphia to promote export opportunities | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
JAMPRO hosts luncheon in Philadelphia to promote export opportunities
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Loop News

53 minutes ago – Updated

Senator Aubyn Hill, Minister of Industry, Investment, and Commerce (right), greets Shane Angus, Regional Manager, North American Regional Offices, JAMPRO (centre left), and Ricardo Durrant, Manager, Sales and Promotion Support Unit, JAMPRO, after meeting with attendees at the Do Business Jamaica luncheon.

Jamaica’s investment and export promotion agency, JAMPRO, hosted a business luncheon on April 29, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to promote Jamaican investment and export opportunities.

The event highlighted five participants from the export development programme, Export Max III, and featured Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness.

Senator Aubyn Hill Minister of Industry, Investment, and Commerce also addressed participants at the event and had meetings with members of the business community.

The activity shed light on various developments happening in the Jamaican economy, as well as the island’s growing sectors and industries. It also provided an opportunity to connect with the Diaspora, which the government is encouraging to invest in Jamaica. It was part of a trade mission to the Penn Relays, where the aforementioned Export Max companies sold their products and developed relationships with buyers and distributors.

Minister Hill said, “Jamaica’s manufacturers are among the world’s best, and we believe that initiatives like this business luncheon and trade missions to international markets will provide the opportunity to further their reach globally. Brand Jamaica is in demand, and it is our goal to facilitate more initiatives such as these, as well as increasing support for industries locally, to meet this demand.”

JAMPRO is an agency of the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Commerce.

