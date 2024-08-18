Janielle Hay rides the wave to Europe with prestigious scholarship

Jamaican JanielleHay was selected for this year’s European Union’s Erasmus Mundus Scholarship.

The other scholar is Amilcar Figueroa from Belize.

The scholars will pursue joint two-year Master’s programmes in the fields of science, technology and engineering at leading universities across Europe.

Hay started her Coastal and Marine Engineering and Management programme on August 12.

The 24-year-old will study her engineering programme at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Norway, further her studies at Polytechnic University of Catalonia in Spain, then move on to the University of Genoa in Italy.

Charge d’affaires of Mission of the European Union Delegation to Jamaica Piotr Byczkowski congratulated the scholars for this year’s programme.

“The Erasmus Mundus scholarship is an opportunity to get an incredible experience of studying and living on the other side of the world and we hope it will contribute to the growth and development of your countries,” he said

Byczkowski also encouraged the participants to experience the different cultures during the scholarship opportunity.

“I believe it doesn’t matter where you go in Europe, just go and explore. It will change your life,” he said.

The Master’s programme is designed to foster educational enrichment and intercultural understanding. The programme covers the cost of students’ participation, travel, and living allowance.

Two Jamaicans were among high-achieving youth who earned the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship for 2023. Over 30 Jamaicans have been awarded for the scholarship since 2004.

The scholarship application period is open every year between October and January for courses starting the following academic year. Interested members of the public can already consult the on-line catalogue of available Masters’ programmes to identify postgraduate opportunities of their interest among the 193 Masters available: https://www.eacea.ec.europa.eu/scholarships/emjmd-catalogue_es