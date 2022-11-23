Japan get 2 late goals to beat Germany 2-1 at World Cup Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Japan get 2 late goals to beat Germany 2-1 at World Cup Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Ronaldo gets 2-game ban for any new club after fan clash

How to take a career break in 2022

Japan get 2 late goals to beat Germany 2-1 at World Cup

PM leads tribute to businessman Dr Marshall Hall

Beenie Man injures ankle in bike crash — source

England’s Kane trains ahead of World Cup match against USA

BOJ warns illegal microlenders to get in line

Another surprise as Morocco hold Croatia 0-0 at World Cup

US police: 6 people and assailant dead in Walmart shooting

Midnight snack? Man caught stealing ketchup from woman’s kitchen

Wednesday Nov 23

27?C
FIFA World Cup(TM)
Loop Sports

43 minutes ago

Japan players celebrate after Takuma Asano scored his side’s second goal during the World Cup Group E match against Germany, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals Wednesday to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany at the World Cup.

Ilkay G?ndogan had given four-time champion Germany the lead with a first-half penalty. But Doan, who plays for German team Freiburg, pounced on a rebound to equalize in the 76th minute after Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer blocked a shot from Takumi Minamino.

Then Asano, who plays for German team Bochum, sprinted clear of Nico Schlotterbeck and beat Neuer from a narrow angle in the 83rd.

It was the first competitive meeting between the two nations.

Before the game, Germany’s players covered their mouths during the team photo in an apparent rebuke to FIFA following its decision to stop plans to wear armbands to protest discrimination in host nation Qatar.

Related Articles

Sport

November 23, 2022 02:15 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Ronaldo gets 2-game ban for any new club after fan clash

Lifestyle

How to take a career break in 2022

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Japan get 2 late goals to beat Germany 2-1 at World Cup

More From

Jamaica News

Water arch welcome in Jamaica as direct flights from Italy return

The return of direct flights from Italy is being hailed by local stakeholders as a major boost for air connectivity out of Europe and for the upcoming winter tourist season.
“The addition of th

See also

Jamaica News

Soldier fatally shoots ‘Skillibeng’ (not the artiste) in Southside

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the police’s information arm, has confirmed that a man was shot and killed by a soldier or soldiers on Monday afternoon in ‘Southside’, Central Kingston in clo

Jamaica News

Jamaican, a former footballer, implicated in US bank robbery

A Jamaican, who sources say once played football for Rusea’s High School in Hanover, was arraigned on Monday in connection with last week’s armed robbery of Rockland Trust Bank in Vineyard Haven,

Entertainment

Grenadian Mr Killa wins Best Reggae and Dancehall Award at AFRIMMA

Mr Killa was announced as the winner of the Best Reggae and Dancehall category at Saturday evening’s African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).
The Grenadian Soca superstar was voted as the category’

Sport

KC eliminated from Manning Cup, STATHS join JC in final

A new champion will be crowned in the urban area ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition after St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) defeated Kingston College (KC) 3-2 in their semi-final gam

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Wednesday, November 23

Day 4 of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar comes your way today with two of the Concacaf teams – Costa Rica and Canada in action.
Canada return to soccer’s biggest stage for the first time sin

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols