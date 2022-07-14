Japan PM blames police for death of former leader Shinzo Abe | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Japan PM blames police for death of former leader Shinzo Abe
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Loop News

39 minutes ago

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at his official residence in Tokyo Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Zhang Xiaoyu/Pool Photo via AP)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday blamed inadequate police security for the death of former leader Shinzo Abe.

Abe was shot while giving an outdoor campaign speech on Friday, July 8.

Abe, one of Japan’s most influential politicians, was assassinated in western Japan, shocking a nation known for its low crime rate.

Photos and videos of the shooting show the gunman was able to come close to Abe.

A suspect was arrested on the spot and is being detained for questioning.

Police and media reports say he told investigators that a rumoured link between Abe and a religious group the suspect hated was the reason he killed the former prime minister.

Source

