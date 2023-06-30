Japan providing $428 million to boost JCF mobility Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is to receive a major boost to its mobility following the provision of approximately $428 million in grant aid from the Government of Japan.

The sum, which is equivalent to 400 million Japanese Yen, is being provided through Japan’s Economic and Social Development Programme, and will be used to purchase five ambulances and 33 pickups for the JCF.

During a signing ceremony on Friday for the exchange of notes between both governments at the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service in Kingston, Finance Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke, said Japan has been a dependable and longstanding partner of Jamaica, and has supported the country’s development in several areas.

“This latest iteration of support speaks volumes of our shared values and shared economic model, structure, goals and aims,” said Clarke.

The funds are to come through the Consolidated Fund, which, according to Clarke, is a testimony to the years of reforms and improvements that have been made in Jamaica’s public financial management.

“It is because Jamaica has a strong record of fiscal management that meets international standards that governments feel comfortable to provide budget support to our country,” he stated.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, in her remarks, said the grant represents another milestone in the special relationship between the Government and people of Japan and the Government and people of Jamaica.

“These funds will significantly improve our ability to effectively tackle criminality across the length and breadth of Jamaica, and to better respond to emergency situations, said Johnson Smith.

“Jamaica is very serious about addressing crime and Japan is showing how much they’re willing to partner and support our serious efforts,” she added.

In his address, Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, Yasuhiro Atsumi, noted that, “Today marks the beginning of another new cooperation on the security front. This grant aid programme is aimed at strengthening Jamaica’s capacity for stabilising (the) society.”

He affirmed that Japan stands in solidarity with Jamaica, as “we are well aware that crime and violence (are of) growing concern and… the biggest challenge that Jamaica is facing at present.”

State Minister in the Ministry of National Security, Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, said the parishes/areas that are set to be beneficiaries of the pickups include St Catherine North (3), St Thomas (2), St Andrew North (2), St Andrew South (1), St Mary (2), Portland (2), Westmoreland (3), St James (3), St Elizabeth (2), Clarendon (3), Hanover (2), Trelawny (2), and Kingston East (1). Additionally, the Specialised Operations Branch will receive two of the vehicles.

The ambulances are to be used to support emergency relief activities by the JCF’s medical services branch to transport sick and/or injured members of the force. One unit is to be deployed to each of the JCF’s five area formations.

Jamaica and Japan established diplomatic relations in 1964.