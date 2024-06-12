Ja’s ban on ride-hailing apps counterproductive, alarming — inDrive Loop Jamaica

Ride-hailing app inDrive says Jamaica’s ban on apps like its platform is counterproductive and deeply alarming, as it undermines the rights of thousands of Jamaicans who rely on digital mobility alternatives and exposes them to unnecessary risk.

In a release on Tuesday, inDrive said, following a number of “false accusations” in recent days, it deemed it important to address the events with facts rather than “pure speculation” and in relation to an ongoing probe into the disappearance of schoolteacher Danielle Anglin.

Anglin went missing on May 13 after she reportedly chartered a ride-hailing service, and following the discovery of remains in Salt River, Clarendon that the police believe to be those of the missing teacher, the Government announced a 12-month ban on all ridesharing and ride-hailing apps in the interest of safety and security.

The ride-hailing platform said on Tuesday that in Jamaica, 99.9 per cent of inDrive trips are incident-free, which it credits to real-time AI-powered facial recognition and other safety features.

“One of our safety features include enhanced user verification during registration—where drivers are not allowed to join the platform without all of the requested paperwork approved—has already reduced the incident rate by 50 per cent.

“With regard to safety, our mission couldn’t be clearer: we want to get to zero incidents and continue to work tirelessly towards this goal with both platform features, partnering with third-party institutions and liaising with authorities to stamp out this issue that affects our entire industry,” inDrive said.

inDrive said it firmly rejects sand oppose any and all acts of violence as the team extended condolences to Anglin’s family and friends.

“We understand that this incident has stirred considerable debate with the government around ride-hailing platforms and at inDrive, we take our responsibility seriously.

“We have been in dialogue with the relevant authorities over recent weeks to co-create initiatives that stamp out assault and violence for both drivers and passengers on any form of transportation,” inDrive said.

“We believe the RH-Apps ban initiative to be counter-productive and deeply alarming as it undermines the rights of thousands of Jamaicans who rely on digital mobility alternatives and exposes them to unnecessary risks,” inDrive added. “Not only would this ban be extremely detrimental to passengers, it would also destroy the economies of families who depend on these platforms for their livelihoods.”

The ride-hailing platform therefore urged the Jamaican authorities to join them and other industry players at the table where they can all engage in constructive dialogue that is united under one main goal—to ensure that Jamaicans have safe, reliable transportation options at their disposal while not jeopardising sources of income for thousands of families across the country.