Ja’s cashless future: Equipping yourself for the digital revolution Loop Jamaica

Whether the idea of a cashless society scares or excites you, what is undeniable is that each day Jamaica is moving closer to this reality. Soon, most expenses will be paid using a debit or credit card or through the myriad of available online transaction options. Physical currency (such as banknotes and coins) will likely be the exception and not the rule as a means of payment. Instead, the use of apps such as NCB Pay, which allows cashless and contactless transactions, will become more commonplace. This particular app works similarly to Apple Pay and Google Wallet in the United States and other countries in which they are available.. You can link your physical payment cards to a digital wallet on your device. The smartphone is then used at compatible Point of Sale terminals, or NFC-enabled payment devices, to make payments via the NCB Pay app. This would be similar to “tapping” a card with contactless technology. You can also prepare for this inevitable change by improving your money management skills! People tend to have a better sense of the amount of money they have and are better able to budget when they have the physical currency, so they may be reluctant to go cashless. Luckily, however, there’s a host of great applications that can help you aggregate your accounts into one place and track your spending. These apps can also help you budget, save and invest. You cannot take advantage of the ease and efficiency of not using cash without having a bank account, as this will facilitate all your debit, credit card and online transactions. It is progressively getting easier to open a bank account, and most banks have apps to help you manage your money in real-time. National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB), for example, has a mobile app on which you can monitor your account, pay your bills, transfer money, top up your mobile phone, and view credit and debit card statements. Businesses should also prepare to take advantage of a cashless society to avoid becoming obsolete. This involves having efficient point-of-sale machines and reliable Internet connection on the ready when the customers are.

So, don’t get left behind in the cashless revolution!