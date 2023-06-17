JAS celebrates 20 women for contribution to agriculture Loop Jamaica

Twenty women from the education sector were on Wednesday recognised for their contribution to the agricultural sector by the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS).

Four awards were also presented to educational institutions–College of Agriculture Science and Education, Dinthill Technical, Knockalva Polytechnic College, and the HEART/NSTA Trust–responsible for training professionals in the sector.

Paulette Williams (left) of the College of Agriculture, Science and Education receives the award on behalf of the college from Education Minister Fayval Williams.

Jannett Pullen, chair of the Women and Agriculture Secretariat, stressed the importance of recognising the contribution of women to the development of the agricultural sector, as many have worked.

“We need to cut out this thing about not blowing your own trumpet. If we don’t blow our own trumpet, not one else will,” she said at the Women in Agriculture Conference at the Terra Nova Hotel in Kingston.

Guest speaker at the event, Patricia Duncan Sutherland, chair of the Joan Duncan Foundation, while congratulating the awardees on their achievements, urged them to use their influence to address problems affecting less fortunate women in Jamaica.

Guest speaker Patricia Duncan Sutherland of the Joan Duncan Foundation delivering her address at the conference.

She noted that studies show that 30 per cent of women in Jamaica suffer from domestic abuse.

“Violence against women contributes negatively to the level of agricultural activity in Jamaica. We need to come together to strengthen the work that is already going on to protect all women… This is a whole of Jamaica problem. We all have a responsibility to create that safe space for women,” Duncan Sutherland said.

She said more support is needed for the police and for training of domestic violence interrupters to prevent domestic violence from occurring. She said public education is needed through institutions like churches and schools to change the view that domestic violence is normal and acceptable.

Duncan Sutherland, who last weekend finished third in a delegates vote to represent the Opposition People’s National Party in the constituency of St Ann South Eastern, said during her campaign in that parish, she learned that most farmers did not know the value of the JAS.

“They only see the JAS as a source to the ‘liza’ (fertilizer) and the black tank”, Duncan Sutherland said. “They don’t know the value of the community organisation to create the cooperative to make their farms stronger.”

She, therefore, called on the JAS to provide accountants to work along with women farmers “to truly account for their profits and to manage their businesses”.

Also speaking at the conference, Minister of Education Fayval Williams noted that women account for 32 per cent of Jamaica’s registered farmers.

She also noted the efforts of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority to ensure that at least 30 percent of beneficiaries of production and productivity, drought mitigation and water management are women.