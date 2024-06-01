JAS invites Jamaicans to attend Westmoreland Agricultural show June 2 Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) is inviting persons to attend the Westmoreland Agricultural Show on Sunday, June 2, beginning at 8:00 am.

The event will be held at the Bay Road Sports Complex, Bay Road, Little London, in the parish.

According to Westmoreland Agricultural Show Committee Chairman, Pius Lacan, patrons can expect several agricultural and industrial displays by several Agencies within the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining.

“We are inviting persons in Westmoreland and the surrounding environs to come and support the show, because it allows persons to see the various agricultural activities and how they can drive socio-economic development within the parish. Additionally, we have entertainment for the whole family. It will be a day full of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy,” he said.

Lacan said other government organisations will also be in attendance and offering services.

“We also will be having a suite of health services from the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The Ministry will have the health village doing several tests. The Jamaica 4-H Clubs will also be having a display,” he noted.

Persons can expect to see plants and animals on display, an entertainment segment and farmers’ market.