Jawara Alleyne declares ‘Beach Business’ the new cool! Loop Jamaica

It’s down to the wire for Caymanian fashion designer Jawara Alleyne, who’s making the finishing touches to his Beach Business Spring/Summer ’24 collection.

The London-based designer, who’s of Jamaican descent, has never shied away from cutting and weaving his multi-faceted Caribbean heritage into his designs, so it’s no surprise that he would take us to his preferred place of respite: the beach.

On Tuesday, September 19 at 2 pm, Alleyne will present his SS 24 collection aptly titled Beach Business, during London Fashion Week (LFW).

Like other fashion weeks in cities around the world, London Fashion Week traditionally consists of two main events per year: the Spring/Summer (SS) and Autumn/Winter (AW) collections.

London Fashion Week SS takes place from September 15-19 and focuses on clothing and collections that are intended for the following spring and summer seasons, where designers showcase lighter and more vibrant designs suitable for warm weather.

Jamaican-born, Cayman-bred, London-based fashion designer Jawara Alleyne and some of the designs he’s created for celebs Beyonc?, Tems, Jorja Smith and Tyla. (Photos: Courtesy of Jawara Alleyne)

Alleyne, who’s already worked with celebrities such as Rihanna, Beyonce, Tems, Bella Hadid, and more, and has been featured in major fashion publications like Vogue, Dazed, i-D and Harper’s Bazaar amongst others, is ready to make a splash with “Beach Business”, a collection that is inspired by his lived experiences, coming of age in the Cayman Islands.

While this is not his first time showcasing at London Fashion Week, this is his debut as a standalone designer, having partnered with the non-profit talent incubator Fashion East on a previous collection.

And, another fresh element of Alleyne’s SS24 collection is that global citizens can tune in and view the show on Alleyne’s Instagram livestream.

Without getting into detail about “Beach Business”, Alleyne shared with Loop News, hints of what he’s coined a reimagined “Island Underground”, a certain native sensibility gleaned from “the dress codes of youth on the island”.

“I began to categorise and dream up new and developed iterations. Island streetwear has a sense of ease, sexiness and coolness in both temperature and temperament. Practicality in the form of casual T-shirts, loose button-downs, polos and baggy jeans set the precedent for the story and collection overall”, he explained.

Cayman Islands Government Minister Bernie Bush is also scheduled to attend the runway show in support of the Government scholarship alum and will be seated alongside major fashion industry influencers and luminaries.

“An investment in locally nurtured talent is an investment in the future well-being of Cayman and highlights the growing local art scene internationally,” Bush shared in a statement.

“Jawara’s dedication to his discipline has demonstrated a commitment to exemplifying artistic excellence and academic achievement. We are proud and support what he has accomplished and are excited to see what else he has in store for the future. It is truly inspirational”, added the minister responsible for Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage.

Alleyne’s LFW “Beach Business” show is sponsored by the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage and the Ministry of Tourism and Transport.

The support is not lost on Alleyne, who expresses gratitude to the people and government of the Cayman Islands stating: “True gratitude is demonstrative. I am committed to keeping my ties to the Cayman Islands stronger than Silver Thatch rope, through more collaborations with local programmes, mentorship of local artists and leveraging each opportunity to tell authentic stories that also pays homage to the Caymanian experience.”

The Jawara Alleyne “Beach Business” runway show can be viewed by following and accessing @jawaraalleyne Instagram stories at 2 pm, on Tuesday, September 19.

For more information on Jawara Alleyne, visit www.jawaraalleyne.com and follow @jawaralleyne on Instagram and Tik Tok.