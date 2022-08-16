Jaws Bridge tragedy: Search in the US continues for missing Jamaican Loop Jamaica

State police in Massachusetts, United States will Tuesday morning continue the search for missing Jamaican, 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin, who is feared dead after he jumped off the infamous ‘Jaws Bridge’ on Martha’s Vineyard Sunday night.

The body of Tavaughn’s 26-year-old brother, Tavaris, was found about 6:20 Monday morning after he also jumped from the bridge, which is officially named the American Legion Memorial Bridge.

A popular tourist attraction, the bridge was made famous because it was featured in director Steven Spielberg’s 1975 horror movie ‘Jaws’, which was largely filmed on Martha’s Vineyard.

The brothers, who are from the central Jamaica parish of Clarendon, are the sons of the Reverend Keith Bulgin and his wife Jacqueline. They were in the US as part of the popular work-and-travel summer programme which sees hundreds of Jamaican university students working in that country each year.

The Reverend and his wife were rushed to the May Pen Hospital on Monday after they got the news of the tragedy that had befallen their sons. The two young men attended The University of the West Indies and the University of Technology and were pursuing business studies, Loop News has learned.

According to the US Coast Guard, its search for the missing brother was suspended around 3pm Monday. State police said their search was suspended around 5pm and will resume Tuesday morning.

While in the US, the two brothers were living in Oak Bluffs, which is on the north-western end of the bridge. They were working at a local restaurant for the summer, Massachusetts State Police said. They said four people jumped off the bridge and the Coast Guard began a search around 11:20pm Sunday when they found two of the four uninjured. Earlier reports said nine people jumped off the bridge Sunday night.

State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said the initial search lasted until about 3:30am. Divers were then brought in for the search after sunrise.

Tavaris and Tavaughn played instruments in church and were said to be very involved in their father’s ministry.

They have two sisters.