Jaydon Hibbert and Roshawn Clarke confirmed for Racers Grand Prix Loop Jamaica

More than two months ahead of the Racers Grand Prix, Jamaica’s promising young athletic talents, Jaydon Hibbert and Roshawn Clarke, have been confirmed for the prestigious track and field event.

The Racers Grand Prix, organised by one of Jamaica’s prominent athletics clubs, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 1, at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Hibbert, a standout in men’s triple jump globally, was expected to clinch gold at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, last year. However, a hamstring injury sustained on his first attempt in the final of the event saw him miss out on a possible podium finish and even a gold medal, having qualified for the final with the largest jump in the event.

Glen Mills, chairman of Racers Grand Prix, expressed excitement about Hibbert’s participation at the 15-event meet, highlighting his unique style and talent in the men’s triple jump.

“Jaydon is the most exciting talent we have seen and the top sensation in the men’s triple jump. He has an inimitable style and flair that is just infectious. We are happy we are able to provide him the opportunity to compete at the highest level locally in front of his home fans in preparation for the Olympic Games,” Mills shared.

The former Kingston College and Arkansas University stand-out recently turned professional after signing a contract with global sportswear giant Puma and is looking to make quite a mark in the sand in the event at the Paris Olympic Games this summer.

Clarke had a remarkable season last year where he broke the long-standing Jamaican 400m hurdles record which was previously held by Winthrop Graham at his first World Championships appearance.

Clarke finished fourth in the final in 48.07 seconds behind winner and world record holder Karsten Warholm. Before that he ran a personal best and World Under-20 record of 47.34 seconds to qualify for the final. It was the first time that Clarke was performing on the senior stage at a global event, and he acquitted himself well among the greats in the event in the sport.

A lot is expected of the 19-year-old who will be turning 20 just prior to the Olympic Games. His confidence got tremendously boosted this year with a season-opening victory in the 400m at the Camperdown Classics on February 10 at the National Stadium.