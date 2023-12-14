Jaydon Hibbert becomes first Jamaican to win The Bowerman award Loop Jamaica

In a historic achievement, Jaydon Hibbert, the World Under-20 triple jump champion, secured his place in the annals of Jamaican athletics by becoming the first from the island nation to receive the highest collegiate accolade when he was named The Bowerman winner for 2023.

The accolade was bestowed upon him during the 2023 edition of The Bowerman ceremony at the US Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Convention in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday evening.

At just 18 years old, the University of Arkansas freshman and former Kingston College athlete distinguished himself with a remarkable season of athletic prowess.

Displaying an unparalleled performance in the triple jump, Hibbert went undefeated throughout his collegiate season, clinching both SEC and NCAA titles. His achievements extended to breaking decades-old collegiate and world U20 records, culminating in him finishing the year as the world leader in the discipline.

Hibbert became the indoor and outdoor NCAA champion by jumping a world U20 record of 17.87m at the SEC Championships in Baton Rouge on May 13. He followed that up with a stadium-record jump of 17.68m on July 9 at the National Stadium in Kingston to win the Jamaican title, 17.66m to finish second at the Diamond League in Monaco – his first competition in Europe – and 17.56m to win the NCAA title.

Among the six Arkansas finalists in the history of The Bowerman, which started in 2009, Hibbert joins Jarrion Lawson (2016) as Razorback winner of the honour. Arkansas is the fourth school to have a pair of men’s winners, joining Florida State, Florida, and Oregon.

Hibbert’s triumph carries additional weight as he is the first freshman to claim the men’s Bowerman honour, establishing himself as the youngest recipient in the award’s history, regardless of gender. His achievement resonates within the context of Jamaican representation, marking him as the third finalist from the island nation, following Janeek Brown (2019) and Andrew Riley (2012).

Previous freshmen finalists for the men’s award included German Fernandez (Oklahoma State, 2009), Edward Cheserek (Oregon, 2014), Donavan Brazier (Texas A&M, 2016), and Mondo Duplantis (LSU, 2019).

Hibbert is the third freshman overall to win The Bowerman as Sha’Carri Richardson (LSU, 2019) and Athing Mu (Texas A&M, 2021) were previous female winners from a total of three freshmen finalists for the women’s award, which included Sydney McLaughlin (Kentucky, 2018).

As an international athlete, Hibbert’s triumph carries broader significance, placing him among four other Bowerman victors. Notably, he is the first international recipient since 2014 when Texas A&M’s Deon Lendore (Trinidad & Tobago) secured the honour. The international legacy of The Bowerman includes athletes such as Derek Drouin of Indiana (Canada) in 2013, Cam Levins of Southern Utah (Canada) in 2012, and Ngoni Makusha of Florida State (Zimbabwe) in 2011.

Under the guidance of Arkansas head coach Chris Bucknam and associate head coach Travis Geopfert, Hibbert marks the third Bowerman finalist for the Razorback men’s program. This distinction adds to the program’s earlier successes, with Lawson’s win in 2016 and Hibbert’s triumph in 2023, complemented by Ayden Owens-Delerme’s finalist status in 2022.