Jaydon Hibbert breaks world U20 triple jump record with 17.87m Loop Jamaica

Jamaican triple jumper Jaydon Hibbert of Arkansas produced one of the standout performances at the SEC Championships in Baton Rouge, which concluded on Saturday.

Hibbert’s outdoor season has picked up where his indoor campaign left off. The world Under-20 champion, who still has another year in the age group, was contesting just his third outdoor triple jump competition of the year. Despite jumping from a 12-stride run-up, he went out to 17.02m with his opening leap and then improved to 17.87m (1.3m/s) in round two to smash the world Under-20 record.

Before this year, the world Under-20 record stood at 17.50m, set by Volker Mai back in 1985. Hibbert then jumped 17.54m indoors for an outright world Under-20 record, but his 17.87m jump in Baton Rouge could – pending ratification – now stand as the outdoor world Under-20 record.

Hibbert’s counterpart Carey McLeod, also of Arkansas, finished seventh with an effort of 15.47m/

It was a one-two finish for Arkansas as Ryan Brown finished second with a personal best effort of 16.43m. Christian Edwards of Alabama was third with an effort 16.22m.

It was a good day for Jamaican field eventers, as Wayne Pinnock won the men’s long jump with 8.37m and Roje Stona took the discus with 68.64m, his third PB of the year.

Alia Armstrong of the USA and Ackera Nugent of Jamaica, the NCAA outdoor and indoor champions respectively in the sprint hurdles, had a close duel.

After winning her 100m hurdles heat in a marginally wind-assisted 12.31 (2.2m/s), Armstrong won the final in a legal PB of 12.40, just ahead of Nugent who was also rewarded with a PB (12.43).