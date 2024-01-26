Jaydon Hibbert leaves University of Arkansas for professional career Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s triple jump sensation, Jaydon Hibbert, has disclosed his decision to end his studies at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas for a professional career.

The 19-year-old former Kingston College athlete expressed gratitude as he bids farewell to his NCAA eligibility.

“As I say goodbye to my NCAA eligibility and step into my professional career, I do so with a heart full of gratitude,” the World Under-20 triple jump chamiopn wrote on his Instagram page on Thursday. “I’m not leaving behind the Razorbacfamily, I’M TAKING IT WITH ME! The red and white will always be a part of me, no matter where this path takes me.”

Hibbert, who signed a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) agreement with global sports goods brand Puma in July last year, did not disclose the specific company he has joined. However, the Preeminence Sports Group declared on Instagram Thursday that Hibbert has joined the group. “Help us in welcoming @.wunderkid to the Preeminence team. We look forward to what this year has in store,” Preeminence Sports Group posted.

Acknowledging the University of Arkansas for molding him into a pro athlete, Hibbert thanked the institution for the memories and lessons, expressing appreciation for the impact on his journey.

“Here’s to the next adventure … always carrying the spirit of the Razorback with me! Kickin’ it here always in Fayetteville, Arkansas,” Hibbert further wrote.

Despite spending only one season with Arkansas, where he maintained an undefeated record, Hibbert values the Razorback spirit instilled in him by coaches, teammates, and professors.

“You have been more than just a school to me, you’ve been a family! To all my coaches, teammates, and professors, you’ve shaped me into the athlete and person I am today! You’ve instilled in me the RAZORBACK spirit which I’ll carry with me on my professional journey!

“This journey has been filled with unforgettable moments, victories, and lessons that I wouldn’t trade for anything. The roar of the crowd at every track meet, the camaraderie, the grind, the triumphs, and even the injuries….each has carved a piece of my heart and soul!”

Hibbert made the announcement slightly over a month after he concluded an outstanding year by achieving the remarkable feat of becoming the youngest recipient of Athletics’ most prestigious collegiate honour, The Bowerman.

Having swept the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) triple jump titles in an undefeated season and destroying the 38-year-old outdoor collegiate record that had not been contested since the 80s are just the tip of the iceberg for Hibberts’ 2023 headlines.

In just one year at the University of Arkansas, he has made a lasting impact on collegiate athletics.

Named the SEC field athlete of the year in both the indoor and outdoor seasons, one of his most notable performances of the year was his world Under-20 record 17.87m jump in Baton Rouge on May 13 at the SEC Outdoor Championships that not only set him as a world leader for the year but No. 13 on the all-time world list.

Taking it international, Hibbert took the Jamaica Championships triple jump title on July 9 at the National Stadium in Kingston in a stadium-record jump of 17.68m before making his debut at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, but unfortunately suffered an injury to his right leg, taking him out of gold medal contention.

With a combination of skill, style, and a trail of broken records, Hibbert has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the world of athletics.