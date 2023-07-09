Jaydon Hibbert secures first national senior triple jump title Loop Jamaica

World leader Jaydon Hibbert, a freshman at the University of Arkansas, won the men’s triple jump at the National Senior and Junior Championships on Sunday at the National Stadium.

The 18-year-old posted a distance of 17.68m – a stadium record – on his fourth attempt, easily clinching his first national senior title. Hibbert showcased his talent throughout the competition, with two other jumps over 17m, either of which would have been sufficient for the victory. His series of jumps included an opening effort of 13.83m(3.8m/s), followed by improved distances of 17.14m (2.3m/s), 17.65m (3.2m/s), and 17.68m(1.4m/s). Hibbert opted to pass on his fifth and sixth jumps.

Jordan Scott finished second with a best effort of 16.73m (3.0m/s), while Ryan Brown secured third place with a distance of 16.03m(2.5m/s).

With this triumph, Hibbert extended his undefeated season as he prepares for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary next month.

Hibbert’s outstanding season includes setting two collegiate records that had stood since the 1980s. Additionally, he became only the fourth freshman in history to win the NCAA Outdoor triple jump and the second freshman to sweep both NCAA titles in a single season.

Hibbert achieved his world-leading mark of 17.87m at the SEC Championships in Baton Rouge, which not only broke the collegiate records but also shattered the under-20 world record. Prior to Hibbert’s exceptional performance, the world under-20 record had been held by Volker Mai since 1985, standing at 17.50m.