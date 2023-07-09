Jaydon Hibbert secures first national senior triple jump title Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Jaydon Hibbert secures first national senior triple jump title Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JN Circle chapter launched in Canada

J’cans to feel more heat, dust as Saharan layer heads toward Caribbean

Farmer arrested after gun found at premises during snap raid

Let’s Talk: Longer wait time at hospitals? Your thoughts…

Gabby Thomas smashes Shericka Jackson’s 200m world lead at US Trials

Reggae Boyz back in Gold Cup semifinals

Veteran broadcaster Winston ‘The Whip’ Williams dies

Jaydon Hibbert secures first national senior triple jump title

Andrew Hudson repeats as national 200m champion

Jackson completes sprint double at Jamaica trials with 200m world lead

Monday Jul 10

29?C
Melton Williams

12 hrs ago

World leader Jaydon Hibbert competes in the men’s triple jump final at the National Senior and Junior Championships at the National Stadium on Sunday , July 9, 2023. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

World leader Jaydon Hibbert, a freshman at the University of Arkansas, won the men’s triple jump at the National Senior and Junior Championships on Sunday at the National Stadium.

The 18-year-old posted a distance of 17.68m – a stadium record – on his fourth attempt, easily clinching his first national senior title. Hibbert showcased his talent throughout the competition, with two other jumps over 17m, either of which would have been sufficient for the victory. His series of jumps included an opening effort of 13.83m(3.8m/s), followed by improved distances of 17.14m (2.3m/s), 17.65m (3.2m/s), and 17.68m(1.4m/s). Hibbert opted to pass on his fifth and sixth jumps.

Jordan Scott finished second with a best effort of 16.73m (3.0m/s), while Ryan Brown secured third place with a distance of 16.03m(2.5m/s).

With this triumph, Hibbert extended his undefeated season as he prepares for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary next month.

Hibbert’s outstanding season includes setting two collegiate records that had stood since the 1980s. Additionally, he became only the fourth freshman in history to win the NCAA Outdoor triple jump and the second freshman to sweep both NCAA titles in a single season.

Hibbert achieved his world-leading mark of 17.87m at the SEC Championships in Baton Rouge, which not only broke the collegiate records but also shattered the under-20 world record. Prior to Hibbert’s exceptional performance, the world under-20 record had been held by Volker Mai since 1985, standing at 17.50m.

Related Articles

Sport

July 10, 2023 02:00 AM

Sport

July 10, 2023 01:35 AM

Sport

July 10, 2023 12:43 AM

Recent Articles

Our Endz

JN Circle chapter launched in Canada

Jamaica News

J’cans to feel more heat, dust as Saharan layer heads toward Caribbean

Jamaica News

Farmer arrested after gun found at premises during snap raid

More From

Sport

Fraser-Pryce opens season with 22.39 in 200m semis at Jamaica Trials

See also

Multiple World and Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opened her highly anticipated 2023 season by triumphing in the semi-final heats of the women’s 200m at the National Senior and Junior Champi

Sport

Megan Tapper sets new personal best, leads qualifiers into 100mh final

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Megan Tapper dominated the women’s 100m hurdles semi-finals at the National Senior and Junior Championships on Saturday night, securing her position as the top qualifier

Sport

Jackson completes sprint double at Jamaica trials with 200m world lead

Shericka Jackson, for the second consecutive year, secured a sprint double at the Jamaica National Championships on Sunday night at the National Stadium.
The 28-year-old sprinter displayed an impre

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson wins 100m at US championships in 10.82

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Moments after she was introduced on the starting line, Sha’Carri Richardson reached to her head, grabbed her trademark orange wig and flung it onto the ground behind her.
Then,

Sport

Sunshine Girls clinch first-ever gold at CAC Games

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls made history at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador on Friday by capturing the sport’s first-ever gold medal at the games with a 50-36 victory o

Sport

Dwyer, Hudson, Blake safely through to men’s 200m final

Rasheed Dwyer, Andrew Hudson, and Yohan Blake have comfortably booked their spots in the final of the men’s 200m on the third and penultimate day of the National Senior and Junior Championships at the

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols