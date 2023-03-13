Jaydon Hibbert sets new Under-20 triple jump world record Loop Jamaica

Jamaican Jaydon Hibbert, a University of Arkansas freshman, set a new outright world Under-20 record in the men’s triple jump at the NCAA Division 1 indoor championship in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday.

Hibbert, 18, leapt 17.54m with his first attempt, beating the outdoor mark of 17.50m that had stood for 38 years.

A collegiate record and senior Jamaican indoor record, it was achieved in Hibbert’s only third-ever indoor competition – all from this year – and he remains an Under-20 athlete next year.

The mark also broke the meet record of 17.37m set by Florida’s Marquis Dendy in 2015 as well as the championship record of 17.50m established in 2015 by Charleston Southern’s Charlie Simpkins in 1986.

Hibbert decided to pass the rest of his attempts and won by 75cm, with Salif Mane finishing second with 16.79m.

Three other Jamaicans secured victories on the day.

Ackera Nugent of Arkansas won the 60m hurdles in 7.73 seconds, coming within 0.01 of her collegiate record, with Masai Russell finishing runner-up in 7.75.

Lamara Distin of Texas A&M won her third-straight NCAA high jump title, clearing 1.91m.

Romaine Beckford of South Florida won the high jump with a clearance of 2.24m, becoming the first high jump national champion to represent the American Athletic Conference.

National record holder Navasky Anderson won the men’s 800m in 1:45.90 but was disqualified for impeding the path of his competitor in the final stretch.

Yusuf Bizimana, representing England, was elevated to the top of the podium following the disqualification, capturing his first 800m crown for the Longhorns since Jacob Hernandez in 2009. He completed the race in 1:46.02, with Crayton Carrozza second for Texas in 1:46.78.