JBA selects training squad for Centrobasket U17 Championship Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Basketball Association (JBA) has announced the selection of a squad consisting of 50 players who will undergo intensive training in preparation for the upcoming Centrobasket Under-17 Championship. The championship is scheduled to take place in Belize City, Belize, from July 26-30.

To kickstart their journey, the young athletes will participate in intensive training sessions organized into regional cohorts. These cohorts, based in St James, Mandeville, St Catherine, and Kingston and St. Andrew, will provide specialized coaching and development to the players.

The players will convene on weekends at the P.H.A.S.E. 1 National Training Center, allowing them to train together, exchange experiences, push their limits, and foster the camaraderie necessary for a successful team.

Before they depart for Belize, the athletes will showcase their skills and compete at the highly anticipated P.H.A.S.E. 1 Hoops Invitational on July 4. The event, set to take place at GC Foster College in Spanish Town, will serve as a platform for the players to exhibit their talents and gain valuable game experience.

Furthermore, the players will embark on an exciting journey to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, from July 5-10, to participate in an Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) event.

Upon their return, the players will join forces with both local and international members of the Jamaica U17 cohort for a final training camp. The camp, known as the Jamaica Basketball Star Search Camp, is scheduled to occur from July 16-22. During this critical period, the players will engage in intense training sessions, strategic gameplay analysis, and a focused effort on enhancing team chemistry.

“Our objective is to assemble a team that embodies tenacious defense, unwavering resilience, and an indomitable spirit,” stated Wayne Dawkins, technical director for the Jamaica Under-17 national team programme. “Through demanding training and the creation of a conducive environment that promotes growth and unity, we are determined to instill these core values in our players.”