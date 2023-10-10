JC and St George’s College reel off big victories in Manning Cup Loop Jamaica

Defending champions, Jamaica College (JC), and St George’s College secured commanding victories in the latest round of matches in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition on Tuesday.

Despite facing a series of postponed matches, JC demonstrated their intent to defend their title with a resounding 8-1 victory at Cumberland High.

In this impressive win, Dillon John and Jabari Howell each contributed two goals, propelling JC to their fourth victory out of five matches. As a result, they currently occupy the second spot in Group B with 12 points.

Group B is currently led by Tivoli Gardens with 16 points from six games, while Kingston Technical High also hold 12 points but from six games.

Meanwhile, in Group F, St George’s College maintained their remarkable form by defeating Jose Marti High 7-2 at Emmett Park, positioning themselves on the brink of advancing to the second round. The Neville Bell-coached St George’s College lead the group with 21 points and an impressive tally of 42 goals.

Jose Marti High currently occupy the third spot with 12 points. Campion College consolidated the second position with 16 points following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ardenne High. Waterford moved up to the fourth position with 10 points after a 3-0 win over Pembroke Hall High.

In Group A, Kingston College (KC) showed resilience with a 1-1 draw at Calabar High, bringing them closer to the second round. Javel Watson gave the home team the lead in the 65th minute, but 13-year-old Kelvin Brown made a crucial contribution, netting a goal in the 80th minute, his second of the season. KC continue to lead the group with 19 points from seven games, maintaining a six-point lead over second-place Calabar High, which have accumulated 13 points with three games remaining for each team.

Hydel High, with 12 points and a game in hand, are closely pursuing Calabar High, currently occupying the third position. This follows their 4-1 victory over Camperdown High. Charlie Smith High kept their faint hopes alive with a 5-0 win over Penwood High to hold down the fourth position with 12 points.

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Group ACamperdown 1 Hydel 4Charlie Smith 5 Penwood 0Calabar 1 Kingston College 1

Group BCumberland 1 JC 8

Group CJonathan Grant 0 Haile Selassie 0Dunoon 1 Eltham 3Greater Portmore 0 Denham Town 7

Group FSt George’s 8 Jose Marti 1Waterford 3 Pembroke Hall High 0Ardenne 0 Campion 1

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Group EEdith Dalton vs InnswoodNorman Manley vs St CatherineHoly Trinity vs Mona

Group GSt Jago vs VauxhallWolmer’s vs AscotPapine vs Donald Quarrie