JC annihilate Holy Trinity 9-0 while Mona defeat Wolmer’s Loop Jamaica

Title favourites Mona High booked their spot in the second round of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup on Tuesday following their 1-0 win over Wolmer’s Boys, and consolidated the top spot in Zone E with 24 points.

It was Mona’s eighth consecutive win.

Wolmer’s Boys stayed in second on 15 points but will have a real fight on their hands as Hydel High inched to 14 points following their 0-0 draw with Camperdown High, who are fourth on nine points.

Papine High climbed off the bottom of Zone E, beating Kingston High 2-0 and leapfrogged them into fifth on four points. Kingston High are on a point back.

Meanwhile, Kevaughn Wilson scored a three-timer and propelled Jamaica College to a massive 9-0 win over Holy Trinity High in Zone B and booked their spot in the second round of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup on Tuesday.

Kevaughn Wilson — the son of former national player Kevin “Pele” Wilson — netted in the sixth, 32nd and 45th minutes. Dahmani Bertier notched a double in the 34th and 51st minutes with the other goals from Jahmarly Bennett (53rd), Alecc Benny (90th) and Jaheem Frazer (91st) completing the rout.

The Dark Blue boys from Old Hope Road, registered their sixth win from seven games and raced onto 19 points. Their goal tally of 44 is second only to the free-scoring Mona High on 45 goals.

Second-placed St Catherine High blemished their unbeaten record, going down 1-2 to St Jago High in the St Catherine derby. It was also the first time St Catherine High were conceding a goal in eight matches.

Guyanese Marcus Tudor and Lance Lawrence scored for St Jago as they moved to 12 points in third spot and are now four points behind St Catherine High with two sets of games remaining in the first round. Nickyle Ellis replied for St Catherine.

Minnows Cedar Grove continued their fine form defeating St Mary’s College 2-0 and jumping into fourth spot on nine points. They leapfrogged Holy Trinity High, which slipped to fifth on six points.

In Zone C, Charlie Smith advanced to the second round with a 2-1 win over Edith Dalton James to be on 20 points from eight games. Haile Selassie High stayed in the second spot with 17 points after they defeated Tivoli High 1-0, who are third with 13 points.