JC clip STATHS 1-0 to top quarterfinal group Loop Jamaica

Many-times champion Jamaica College (JC) clipped St Andrew Technical High (STATHS) 1-0 in a hard-fought encounter at the Stadium East field that saw them topping Group 2 with a maximum of nine points.

Maquan Aldridge netted the winner in the 48th minute as JC repelled a stubborn challenge from a STATHS team that must have rued several goalscoring opportunities.

STATHS finished second on six points from three games and now awaits the winner of Group 1, which could either be Kingston College or Mona High. They will be in action on Saturday.

Meanwhile, at the Richard Ashenhiem Stadium on the grounds of JC, Wolmer’s Boys secured third spot with a 3-2 win over Haile Selassie High.

Wolmer’s Boys ended the quarterfinal on three points while Haile Selassie finished without a point from their three games.

Both JC and STATHS will now turn their attention to the all-island Champions Cup knockout while Wolmer’s Boys and Haile Selassie drop down into the urban Walker Cup knockout competition.

On Saturday, KC and Mona High will clash to decide the Group 1 winner at the Stadium East facility at 3pm. Both teams are on six points but KC need a draw to top the group.

In the second match, also at 3pm at JC, St George’s College and Charlie Smith search for their first points in the quarterfinal round.

KC and Mona are already in the Champions Cup and St George’s and Charlie Smith will play in the Walker Cup.