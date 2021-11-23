JC endorses school board’s handling of Ruel Reid resignat | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica College (JC) Trust has endorsed the way in which the Ruel Reid matter was handled by the school’s board and the special committee that was appointed to deal with the issue.

The nod of approval follows calls came from some quarters for the JC board to be sacked over its handling of Reid’s special leave, which expired on Saturday.

The board had recommended that Reid’s leave as principal should be further extended, but the Education Ministry rejected that decision.

On Saturday, the JC board announced that Reid had decided to resign as principal following negotiations of a settlement.

The Jamaica College Trust — which is the legal owner of the all-boy institution and which nominates seven members of the school board, including the chairman — said on Tuesday that it was “totally satisfied with and endorses the way” the Reid matter was dealt with.

“We are confident that they examined the most appropriate options and made informed and principled decisions in the best interest of the school,” said the statement signed by Derek Jones, chairman of the JC Trust.

It added: “We take this opportunity to thank Chairman Michael Bernard, Deputy Chairman/Attorney Lance Hylton and all members for their hard work.”

The trust said it continues to have complete confidence in the school board and has “no intention” of “changing” or “dismissing the board”.

“We and they look forward to continuing the real reason for service namely, continuing the March in Excellence which our 1,650 boys deserve,” it indicated.