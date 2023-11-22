JC, Excelsior, and Wolmer’s secure semifinal spots in Walker Cup Loop Jamaica

Jamaica College (JC), Excelsior High, and Wolmer’s Boys have secured spots in the semifinals of the ISSA Walker Cup knockout competition, while the quarterfinal clash between Haile Selassie and St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) has been rescheduled for Thursday.

JC scored two late goals to secure a 2-0 victory at Jonathan Grant High. Giovanni Taylor broke the deadlock in the 75th minute, followed by Jamoy Dennis wrapping up the win in the 82nd minute.

JC, recovering from their quarterfinal exit in the Manning Cup, are now set to face Excelsior High, which triumphed over last year’s champion, Tivoli Gardens, with a 3-1 scoreline at Excelsior.

Meanwhile, at Mico College, the 2015 champions Wolmer’s Boys advanced to the semifinals by defeating St Catherine High 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw. This victory marked sweet revenge for Wolmer’s, which had been eliminated by St Catherine High in the second round of the Manning Cup.

Wolmer’s will now await the winner of the Haile Selassie versus STATHS match.