JC Hutchinson proposes bypass for Holland Bamboo Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
JC Hutchinson proposes bypass for Holland Bamboo Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JC Hutchinson proposes bypass for Holland Bamboo

Traffic congestion on Washington Boulevard

Tufton supports nurses having flexible contracts, writing prescription

19-year-old farmer facing jail time after fight

Jamaican among 5 arrested in massive Nigerian cocaine bust

Lawyer accuses retired cop of fabricating evidence against ‘Mumma’

71 new COVID cases, two deaths, 16.2% positivity rate recorded

Narrow escape: Taxi catches fire on Red Hills Road

Jamaica records another monkeypox case

Golding pledges to weed out inequities in local ganja industry

Tuesday Sep 20

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

60 minutes ago

JC Hutchinson (inset) says the bypass would provide a greater opportunity for more locals and tourists to enjoy Bamboo Avenue in St Elizabeth.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth North Western, the Jamaica Labour Party’s JC Hutchinson is proposing that a bypass road be built for the world famous Holland Bamboo, which he said would boost tourism activity in the area.

Hutchinson made his proposal known during his recent contribution to the 2022/23 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives.

He pointed out that extensive work was currently underway to rehabilitate and re-establish bamboo plants in the popular Holland Bamboo Avenue but expressed concerns about the continued destruction of the plants.

“The emission of fumes from vehicles plying the route is one of the main causes for the destruction of some of the bamboo. I am requesting that an overhead bypass be constructed, starting at the entrance of Bamboo Avenue from the Lacovia end and extending across the Holland property to end a little beyond Middle Quarters,” Hutchinson told the House.

He also mentioned several projects that his constituency is proposing to be implemented, which he said would “greatly improve the lives of the constituents, and by extension positively impact the development of our national economy”.

Hutchinson said the bypass road would also provide a greater opportunity for more locals and tourists to enjoy Bamboo Avenue.

“This would mean greater economic activity for the locale and parish if the heritage site is developed and fully functional as a tourist attraction. The Holland Bamboo Avenue is recognised worldwide as one of the most pictured and picturesque natural attractions,” Hutchinson stated.

Related Articles

Our Endz

January 17, 2019 08:10 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

JC Hutchinson proposes bypass for Holland Bamboo

Jamaica News

Traffic congestion on Washington Boulevard

Caribbean News

New Orlando terminal is US$2.8 billion bet on Florida tourism

More From

Jamaica News

Tufton headed for the US to sign MOUs to recruit nurses for Jamaica

See also

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, has disclosed that he will be heading to the United States next week, where several Memorandum of Understandings (MOU) are to be signed for local h

Business

Asafa Powell joins advisory team of EV company Flash Motors

Flash Motors Limited (Flash), an electric mobility solutions company, has announced that former 100-metre world record holder Asafa Powell has joined its leadership team.
This week Flash laun

Jamaica News

Tributes flow for popular St Ann educator, organist, Norma Walters

Tributes continue to flow for prominent St Ann educator, community advocate and retired church organist, Norma Walters, who died on Friday.
She reportedly died after a period of illness.
Walters

Jamaica News

Another JPS sub-contractor dies from a power line incident

Company expresses regret at Westmoreland incident

Jamaica News

Sam Sharpe college students in Spain on EU scholarships

Four modern languages students of Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College in Montego Bay, St James are to spend this semester at the Universidad de Ja?n in Andalusia, Spain on a student exchange scholarship prog

Caribbean News

Jamaican killed in St Kitts and Nevis

A 36-year-old Jamaican man was killed in St Kitts and Nevis on Saturday following an altercation.
The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force said it received reports of an altercation at a hou

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols