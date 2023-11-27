JC Old Boys’ Association celebrates the 29th Carlton Alexander Awards Loop Jamaica

The 29th Carlton Alexander Awards, hosted by the Jamaica College Old Boys’ Association, made a triumphant return on Monday, November 20, 2023, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel following a five-year hiatus prompted by global challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Carlton Alexander Awards, named in honour of the esteemed late Carlton Alexander, a Jamaica College Old Boy and former Chairman and CEO of GraceKennedy Limited, is a significant event that recognizes outstanding contributions of alumni to both Jamaica College and the nation.

This year, the spotlight shone on three extraordinary individuals, namely: Peter Melhado, Dr Derrick McDowell, and Gladstone “Tony” Lewars, all distinguished college men.

L-R: Kirk Kennedy, President of the Jamaica College Old Boys’ Association, captured alongside the 2023 Carlton Alexander Award honourees – Tony Lewars, Dr. Derrick McDowell, and Peter Melhado.

The event commenced at 6:30 pm with an enjoyable cocktail reception, where esteemed guests mingled and shared in the festivities. The awards ceremony commenced at 7 pm, with Wayne Robinson, the Acting Principal of Jamaica College, hosting the evening. He skillfully set the tone for the evening of celebration and recognition.

Attendees were also treated to an inspiring performance by the Jamaica College Award-Winning Drumming Ensemble, captivating the audience with their talent and artistry.

The pinnacle of the evening was undoubtedly the presentation of awards to the honourees, acknowledging their significant contributions in their respective fields, positively impacting both the school and the nation. The presence of supporters from corporate Jamaica enhanced the grandeur of the event, underlining the widespread contributions, recognition and support for the honourees and Jamaica College.

Kirk Kennedy, President of the Jamaica College Old Boys’ Association, emphasised the significance of recognising the outstanding achievements of alumni, stating, “Acknowledging the remarkable contributions of our own, especially when they have excelled and embraced the limelight of this award, is crucial.”

He further expressed, “The Carlton Alexander Awards provide a platform for alumni, their families, colleagues, and others to celebrate legacies while inspiring current College students to strive for greatness.”

The Carlton Alexander Awards were made possible through the generous support of sponsors, with Sagicor leading as the main sponsor, alongside other sponsors Wisynco, KENCASA, and GraceKennedy. Their support and commitment played a crucial role in making this event a success, furthering the mission of the Jamaica Old Boys Association.

The Carlton Alexander Awards stand as a pinnacle event organized by the Jamaica Old Boys Association, serving not only as a platform for recognition but also as an important means of generating funds to aid the school administration, ensuring the continuous growth and success of Jamaica College.