JC, STATHS and KC lead qualifiers into Manning Cup quarter-finals Loop Jamaica

Defending champions Jamaica College (JC) and other seeded teams St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS), St George’s College, Kingston College (KC), and Mona High have successfully secured their places in the quarter-final round of the he ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition on Wednesday.

Joining them in the quarterfinals after the completion of the the return-leg games in the second round are Hydel High, St Catherine High, and Tivoli Gardens High.

The second-round winners on aggregate, a total of eight teams, have been divided into two groups, each consisting of four teams for the quarterfinals. The top two teams from each group (four teams in total) will advance to the semi-finals, with the winners vying for the championship.

Group A will feature JC, St George’s College, Hydel High, and Tivoli Gardens High, while Group B will include STATHS, KC, Mona, and St. Catherine High.

JC secured their spot in the quarter-finals by defeating Eltham High 3-1 at JC to advance 6-1 on aggregate.

St George’s College displayed a strong performance, winning 3-0 against St. Jago High at Emmett Park, achieving a 5-0 aggregate victory.

In a doubleheader at the Stadium East field, KC outperformed Campion College 4-1 in the first game, securing a 7-3 aggregate win. Demario Dailey and Alex Heslop each scored two goals for KC.

The second game, which started late due to a lightning delay in the KC-Campion tie, saw Tivoli Gardens narrowly edging Haile Selassie 2-1 after the teams had played to a 0-0 draw in the first leg.

Mona High advanced by defeating Jonathan Grant High 6-1 in a match filled with drama, featuring the awarding of three penalties. Mona secured a 10-1 aggregate win.

Robinho Gordon opened the scoring for Mona in the 14th minute from the penalty spot, recording his 13th goal of the season. Goalkeeper Akeem Bernard converted the second penalty in the 37th minute, while Dante Peralto missed Mona’s third penalty midway through the second half. Denzil McKenzie scored twice, with his first goal coming from a freekick in the 45+2 minute and the second in the 56th minute.

Antoine Ellis scored a spectacular goal for Jonathan Grant in the 57th minute. Carlton Brown scored Mona’s fifth goal in the 85th minute, and Kishane Gordon rounded the goalkeeper for the sixth goal in the 90+2 minute.

STATHS emerged as the day’s most significant winners by defeating Kingston Technical 7-0 at the Anthony Spaulding Complex, resulting in an 11-0 aggregate victory. Dwayne Atkinson scored three times, and Rashuan Frankson added two goals, while Delanay Whyte and an own goal completed the rout.

Hydel High won 3-1 at Excelsior High after the teams had played to a 0-0 draw in the first leg. St Catherine High also secured a 3-1 victory against Wolmer’s Boys, advancing with a 5-1 aggregate.

Wednesday’s resultsMona High 6 Jonathan Grant 1KC 4 Campion 1Wolmer’s Boys 1 St Catherine High 3Excelsior 1 Hydel 3STATHS 7 Kingston Technical 0St Geroge’s College 3 St Jago 0JC 3 Eltham 1Haile Selassie 1 Tivoli 2