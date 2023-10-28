JC, STATHS, and KC make strong statements in Manning Cup second round Loop Jamaica

Defending champions Jamaica College (JC), St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS), St George’s College, and Kingston College (KC) each notched first-leg victories as the second round of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition kicked off on Saturday.

JC achieved a 3-0 triumph at Eltham High to take charge going into the second leg on Wednesday. St George’s College secured a 2-0 win against St Jago High in the first game of a doubleheader at the Spanish Town Prison Oval while Mona High blanked Jonathan Grant 4-0 in the second game.

Over at JC, STATHS – last year’s runners-up – emerged victorious with a 4-0 scoreline against Kingston Technical High School (KTHS), with captain Richard Livingston netting twice. Livingston found the back of the net from the penalty spot in the 58th minute and repeated the feat in the 81st minute. Leon Brown added the third goal in the 73rd minute, and Alexavier Gooden headed in a corner kick in the 88th minute, firmly placing STATHS in control for the second leg.

Goalkeeper Jahiem Orr of Kingston Technical High School makes a save. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

STATHS’ head coach, Phillip Williams, expressed his satisfaction with the result, stating, “very pleased as we know this first leg would have been very important in terms of setting the tone over the two-leg tie. We were creating the chances and we know it’s a matter of time before one of those were converted and we know that after that the game would get easier for us.”

Meanwhile, KTHS’ coach, Francis Murray, attributed their loss to unfortunate circumstances, especially after losing their captain to injury. He acknowledged, “we began to lose our composure at this point, and when facing a strong team like STATHS, a comeback isn’t easily achieved. However, there’s another leg, and we will continue to fight.”

In the second game of the doubleheader, KC mounted a comeback after falling behind by two goals. Campion College took the lead in the 20th minute when Tyler Falconer capitalized on a goalkeeper’s mistake by Malique Williams. Five minutes later, goalkeeper Williams misjudged a high free kick, allowing Djas Less to head the ball into the net.

Action from the Manning Cup match between KC and Campion College. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

KC staged a second-half resurgence in their characteristic style. Demario Dailey initiated the comeback by scoring in the 69th minute. Oneil Bryan, a defender for KC, unleashed an unstoppable shot in the 83rd minute, and captain Robert Seow secured the winning goal in the 90th minute, using his body to convert from close range.

In other matches, home team St Catherine High surprised Wolmer’s Boys with a 2-0 victory, while Tivoli Gardens High and Haile Selassie High battled to a goalless draw at St George’s College, as did Hydel High and Excelsior High at Royal Lakes field.

Saturday’s resultsKTHS 0 STATHS 4Campion 2 KC 3St Jago High 0 St George’s College 2Jonathan Grant High 0 Mona High 4Tivoli Gardens High 0 Haile Selassie High 0St Catherine High 2 Wolmer’s Boys 0Hydel 0 Excelsior 0Eltham High 0 JC 3