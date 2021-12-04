JC, Tivoli advance to Digicel Manning Cup quarter-finals | Loop Jamaica

Reigning champions Jamaica College (JC) and Tivoli Gardens secured their spots in the quarter-finals of the 2021-2022 Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association/Digicel Manning Cup competition on matchday 14 on Saturday.

JC confirmed their spot with a 5-0 thrashing of second-from-the-bottom Bridgeport High on the last day of preliminary round action in Group A. The game was the second of a doubleheader at the Stadium East field.

The victory pushed JC, the winningest school in Manning Cup history with 30 titles, from second to first place. They completed their first-round schedule with 13 points, one ahead of second-place Kingston Technical High School (KTHS), which suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Calabar High at Prison Oval in Spanish Town.

Calabar finished their schedule on 10 points, which are unable to get them into the quarter-finals.

With fourth-place Charlie Smith High on nine points with an outstanding game against the already-eliminated St George’s College, KTHS will have to wait to confirm their spot. Charlie Smith, however, can only finish on a maximum of 12 points the same as KTHS, and will need to beat St George’s College by eight clear goals to deny KTHS, which have a goal difference of plus eight. Charlie Smith have a goal difference of plus one.

The top two teams from each of the three groups qualify automatically, along with the two best third-place teams.

Tivoli Gardens joined Camperdown High as the qualifiers from Group B after they defeated St Jago High 3-1 at Prison Oval in Spanish Town to move from third place to second.

Excelsior, which entered the day in second place, dropped out of the automatic qualifying spots following a 3-3 draw with Camperdown High in their top-of-the-table fixture.

The Mountain View-based school finished its fixture on 12 points and now wait to see if it will advance as one of the best third-place teams.

Camperdown had already won the group to secure their quarter-final spot ahead of the game. They finished their schedule on 17 points, four clear of Tivoli Gardens.

JC, Tivoli Gardens, and Camperdown joined Kingston College as the quarter-finalists so far.

Meanwhile, seven more teams booked their spots in the quarter-final round of the daCosta Cup competition following Saturday round of matches to bring the total number of qualifiers to 14. Two more spots are outstanding.

Among the seven are former winners St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) and Munro College from Zone C.

STETHS secured their spot with a 1-0 victory over Lacovia High in the first game of a doubleheader at STETHS.

Munro College advanced despite losing 1-0 to BB Coke in the second game at STETHS. The defeat of Lacovia High earlier helped Munro.

STETHS won the zone with 16 points, four clear of second-place Munro College on 12 points. BB Coke finished third with 10 points the same as fourth-place Lacovia.

The other qualifiers are Manchester High and Christiana (Zone D), Happy Grove and St Thomas Technical (Zone G) while McGrath High joined Dinthill Technical from Zone H.

The other seven qualifiers are William Knibb Memorial and Cornwall College (Zone A), Manning’s School and Frome Technical (Zone B), Garvey Maceo High and Vere Technical High (Zone F), and Dinthill Technical (Zone H).

MANNING CUP

Saturday’s results

Group A

Jamaica College 5 Bridgeport 0

Calabar 2 Kingston Technical 0

Group B

STATHS 2 Jonathan Grant 1

Camperdown 3 Excelsior 3

St Jago 1 Tivoli 3

DACOSTA CUP

Saturday’s results

Zone B

Rusea’s 2 Green Pond 3

Petersfield 1 Godfrey Stewart 1

Frome 0 Mannings 3

Zone C

Lacovia 0 STETHS 1

B.B. Coke 1 Munro 0

Zone D

Alston High 1 deCarteret 2

Holmwood Technical 4 Belair 2

Christiana 0 Manchester High 0

Zone F

Foga Road 3 Vere 3

Old Harbour 0 Garvey Maceo 6

Zone G

Seaforth 1 Happy Grove 2

Port Antonio 0 St Thomas Tech 2

Zone H

Brown’s Town 0 Ocho Rios 0

McGrath High 9 St Mary High 0

York Castle 2 Charlemont 4