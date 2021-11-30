JC whip Kingston High 7-0, St George’s suffer another heavy defeat | Loop Jamaica

Reigning champions Jamaica College (JC) and Calabar High secured big victories on matchday 11 of the 2021-2022 ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition on Tuesday.

JC whipped Kington High 7-0 in the early game of a doubleheader at the Ashenheim Stadium at JC to boost their chance of second-round qualification.

In the second game, Calabar hammered many-time champions St George’s College 7-1 to hand the North Street-based school its second-straight heavy defeat. St George’s were beaten 6-0 by JC on Friday.

The victory pushed JC, the winningest school in Manning Cup history with 30 titles, from third to first in the tight Group A standings. With one more game to end their preliminary round campaign, JC moved to 10 points from five games, one ahead of both Technical High School (KTHS) and Charlie Smith High.

KTHS, which have played a game less than both JC and Charlie Smith, hold down second-place courtesy of a better goal difference.

Despite the victory, Calabar remained outside of the top two qualification places and are in danger of missing the second round.

The Red Hills Road-based school has only one game remaining and that will be against KTHS on Monday, December 6. However, before Calabar take the field for their final game their fate could be decided as the top three teams will be in action.

KTHS and JC are scheduled to play Bridgeport High. KTHS will take on Bridgeport on Wednesday and JC have the Portmore-based school on Saturday.

Third-place Charlie Smith will play St George’s College on Saturday.

Over in Group B, Camperdown High and St Jago High battled to a goalless draw in their final preliminary round game at Prison Oval in Spanish Town.

The result eliminated St Jago High from the competition while Camperdown High, which had secured second-round qualification ahead of the game, finished the round with an unassailable 16 points, six clear of second-place Tivoli Gardens (10 points), which have a game in hand.

At the end of the preliminary round, the top two teams from each of the three groups along with the two best third-place teams will advance to the quarter-finals, which is the second round.

Only Camperdown High have already secured a spot in the second round.

MANNING CUP

Tuesday’s results

Group A

Kingston High 0 Jamaica College 7 Ashenheim Stadium

St George’s College 1 v Calabar High 7

Group B

St Jago High 0 Camperdown 0

Group C

Wolmer’s 0 Mona 1 p.m. Stadium East

Wednesday’s matches

Group A

Bridgeport vs Kingston Technical at Prison Oval – 3:00 pm

Group B

Jonathan Grant vs Tivoli at Prison Oval – 12:00 pm

Dunoon vs STATHS at Stadium East – 3:00 pm

Excelsior vs Jose Marti at Jamaica College – 3:00 pm

Group C

Papine vs Clan Carthy at Jamaica College – 12:00 pm

DACOSTA CUP

Tuesday’s results

Group A

Cornwall College 1 Herbert Morrison Technical 0

William Knibb High 0 Holland High 1

Group E

Claude McKay 0 Clarendon College 16

Wednesday’s matches

Group A

Irwin High vs Spot Valley High at William Knibb – 1:15 pm

St. James High vs Maldon High at William Knibb – 3:30 pm

Group B

Green Pond High vs Mannings School at West Pow Park – 1:15 pm

Green Island vs Rusea’s at West Pow Park – 3:30 pm

Frome vs Petersfield at Landilo – 3:30 pm

Group D

Alston High vs Holmwood at Kirkvine – 3:30 pm

deCarteret vs Christiana at Manchester – 1:15 pm

Manchester High vs Bellefield at Manchester – 3:30 pm

Group F

Garvey Maceo vs Foga Road at Garvey Maceo – 1:00 pm

Vere vs Old Harbour at Vere – 3:15 pm

Group H

St. Mary High vs Dinthill Tech at Drax Hall – 1:15 pm

Brown’s Town High vs York Castle High at Drax Hall – 3:30 pm

Ocho Rios vs McGrath at Dinthill – 3:00 pm