JCA boss cites link between ethical leadership and integrity

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Outlines customs’ anti-corruption efforts

18 hrs ago

Velma Ricketts Walker (file photo)

Commissioner of the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA), Velma Ricketts Walker, has stressed the pivotal role of ethical leadership in promoting integrity, as the agency ramps up its anti-corruption efforts.

“It is through strong, ethical leadership that we can effectively promote transparency and integrity, and it is through collaborative efforts that we can create awareness and drive meaningful and sustainable change within our various entities,” she declared.

Ricketts Walker was addressing the Jamaica Customs Agency’s annual anti-corruption panel discussion last week.

As head of the trade, revenue and border protection agency, she said preventing and combating corruption remain crucial parts of its operations locally.

“Integrity is a crucial part of our operations at customs, and (it) is also one of our core values.

“The agency has strategically sought to institutionalise how we operate through the establishment of the internal affairs division, and further builds out on this division with the introduction of an anti-corruption and integrity section,” she shared.

In a strategic move, the JCA has partnered with the Anti-corruption and Integrity Promotion (A-CIP) Programme, a World Customs Organisation initiative, to improve transparency within the local customs agency.

According to Ricketts Walker, a main objective of the programme is the growth and development of the agency, as well as “enhancing a robust and transparent customs environment”.

Through A-CIP, Ricketts Walker said the customs integrity perception survey was initiated to capture private sector stakeholders’ perceptions of local customs practices.

“So, we’re putting ourselves out there to find out more, so that we can improve,” she indicated.

