J’ca welcomes European delegation for game-changing investment talks Loop Jamaica

Director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships (DG INTPA), Félix Fernández-Shaw, accompanied by the Regional Director of the European Investment Bank (EIB), Yves Ferreira is currently leading ahigh-level mission to Jamaica.

This visit is a significant step forward in fostering collaboration and promoting investments under the Global Gateway Investment Agenda. The team will engage in high-level discussions with key government officials, European businesses, financial institutions, and other stakeholders to leverage major public and private investments.

Meetings will focus on the key sectors of digital transformation, climate change, and the logistics hub. These areas represent crucial pillars for sustainable development and global economic growth.

The mission includes engagements with the Jamaica Stock Exchange to explore a strategic partnership for the issuance of a green bond, anticipating substantial involvement from European Union investors upon the bond’s issuance.

It will also engage with private and public sector stakeholders involved in Jamaica’s digital transition.

Further, discussions are planned with the Development Bank of Jamaica and the National Water Commission to spearhead climate change initiatives, focused on energy and water sanitation. This endeavour underlines the European Union’s commitment to sustainable practices and environmental responsibility.

The main highlight of the mission will be the exploration of potential infrastructure investments at the Kingston Port. This initiative aligns with Jamaica’s Logistics Hub Initiative, aiming to enhance the country’s role as a regional logistics and transportation hub.

EU Ambassador to Jamaica, Marianne Van Steen sees this high-level visit as “a significant step forward in fostering collaboration and promoting investments under the Global Gateway Investment Agenda.”

The European Union remains committed to assisting the country towards its aim of fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goals. Under its Global Gateway Agenda, the EU will continue to partner with the government and will seek to leverage private capital and investments for projects that deliver on key public policy objectives.

The delegation will conclude their talks with local stakeholders on Friday, January 26.