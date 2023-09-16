J’can businessman Danny Williams is dead Loop Jamaica

Jamaican business magnate and philanthropist R Danny Williams has died

Williams, who is a former Cabinet member was reportedly ailing for some time.

He is the founder of the country’s first Jamaican-owned life insurance company, Life of Jamaica, now Sagicor Life Jamaica.

Former Prime Minister PJ Patterson, in his tribute to the business model, said Willaims “ranks within the highest echelons of committed Leaders who have contributed beyond measure to the growth and esteem of our island”.

“He was a towering giant in the fields of business, education, institution building and deserving charitable causes,” Patterson said.