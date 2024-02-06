J’can-Canadian offered $2m bail re St Bess crash that left two dead Loop Jamaica

A 42-year-old Jamaican-Canadian man who is charged with causing two deaths by dangerous driving relative to a two-vehicle crash in which a motorcyclist and a pillion died of injuries they sustained in St Elizabeth last week, was on Tuesday offered $2 million bail.

The accused, Fitzroy Todd, appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court.

As a condition of his bail, Todd was ordered to surrender his travel documents and report to the Lacovia Police Station three days per week.

In relation to the case file, it remains incomplete.

The matter was subsequently adjourned until March 13.

Todd was charged following last Tuesday’s two-vehicle crash that resulted in the deaths of 61-year-old farmer Winston Sinclair of Little Park, Treasure Beach, and 50-year-old Vernon Forbes of Mountainside, both in St Elizabeth.

Reports are that about 9:35 pm on January 30, the two now deceased men were travelling on a motorcycle along a roadway when the bike collided with a Toyota Axio motorcar that was travelling in the opposite direction with the driver, later identified as Todd, having reportedly failing to properly negotiate a corner.

Sinclair and Forbes were flung from the motorcycle and sustained multiple injuries on landing.

Both men, along with Todd, were assisted to the hospital, where Sinclair and Forbes was pronounced dead and Todd was treated for his injuries.