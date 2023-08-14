J’can convicted of carrying loaded gun in US to face immigration judge Loop Jamaica

A 19-year-old Jamaican convicted in the US of carrying a loaded handgun was recently arrested by deportation officers in Maryland.

He is to appear before an immigration judge.

The officers, from the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Baltimore’s Criminal Apprehension Program, took the young man into custody at his residence in Hyattsville on August 2 and served him with papers ordering him to appear before the immigration judge.

“This Jamaican noncitizen blatantly ignored Maryland’s gun laws by carrying a loaded handgun in public,” said ERO Baltimore acting Field Office Director Darius Reeves.

“Had we not apprehended him, he could have easily wreaked havoc on the residents of Maryland. ERO Baltimore will continue to exhaust our resources to provide safe communities for the people of Maryland,” Reeves added.

The Jamaican legally entered the US in May 2011 at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida.

Officers from the Prince George’s Police Department arrested and charged him with possessing a loaded firearm on February 28.

On June 29, the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County in Upper Marlboro convicted the Jamaican of possessing a loaded handgun, and sentenced him to 23 months of incarceration followed by three years of supervised probation.