J’can convicted of carrying loaded gun in US to face immigration judge Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
J’can convicted of carrying loaded gun in US to face immigration judge Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Scott-Mottley declares she’s not under probe for illicit enrichment

Breakthrough: ‘Gangster’ linked to murder of 8-y-o and adult charged

‘Bad man nuh kill or bun down woman and pickney house’

Women’s World Cup: Spain beat Sweden 2-1 to reach first final

Trump, 18 allies indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling

‘You can wear jacket and tie or pajamas and manage your farm’

WATCH: Holness to PM aspirants; for this job ‘yuh haffi fit, fit, fit’

J’can convicted of carrying loaded gun in US to face immigration judge

PNP calls for dialogue re order among transport operations in KMTR

Gov’t ministers visit 37 Haitians who landed in Jamaica illegally

Tuesday Aug 15

26?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

12 hrs ago

Deportation officers from ERO Baltimore’s Criminal Apprehension Program arrest a 19-year-old Jamaican convicted of illegally carrying a loaded handgun. (Photo: ERO Baltimore)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 19-year-old Jamaican convicted in the US of carrying a loaded handgun was recently arrested by deportation officers in Maryland.

He is to appear before an immigration judge.

The officers, from the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Baltimore’s Criminal Apprehension Program, took the young man into custody at his residence in Hyattsville on August 2 and served him with papers ordering him to appear before the immigration judge.

“This Jamaican noncitizen blatantly ignored Maryland’s gun laws by carrying a loaded handgun in public,” said ERO Baltimore acting Field Office Director Darius Reeves.

“Had we not apprehended him, he could have easily wreaked havoc on the residents of Maryland. ERO Baltimore will continue to exhaust our resources to provide safe communities for the people of Maryland,” Reeves added.

The Jamaican legally entered the US in May 2011 at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida.

Officers from the Prince George’s Police Department arrested and charged him with possessing a loaded firearm on February 28.

On June 29, the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County in Upper Marlboro convicted the Jamaican of possessing a loaded handgun, and sentenced him to 23 months of incarceration followed by three years of supervised probation.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Scott-Mottley declares she’s not under probe for illicit enrichment

World News

Hawaii works to identify 99 confirmed dead after Maui wildfires

Jamaica News

Breakthrough: ‘Gangster’ linked to murder of 8-y-o and adult charged

More From

Sport

West Indies beat India by 8 wickets in Florida to win Twenty20 series

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — West Indies ended India’s fightback in Florida and won their five-match Twenty20 cricket series 3-2 after an eight-wicket victory on Sunday with 12 balls left.
India, which

Budapest Quest

See also

#BudapestQuest: 10 times Jamaicans wowed at World Champs

Jamaica’s track and field athletes have for decades been ranked among the best in the world.
With a population of fewer than three million people, Jamaica has, over the past two decades, chalked up

Jamaica News

80-y-o retired nurse and returning resident fatally stabbed in Hanover

The Hanover police are probing the murder of an elderly returning resident who was fatally stabbed at her home in the parish on Saturday night.
The deceased has been identified as 80-year-old retir

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: World Championships, did you know?

Loops Sports presents daily facts about the World Athletics Championships. The 19th edition is scheduled to take place in the Hungarian capital of Budapest from August 19 to 27.
Did you know the Wo

Budapest Quest

Ashanti Moore replaces Fraser-Pryce in 200m for World Championships

In a separate development, the final entry lists include Rusheen McDonald as a member of the 400m team

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: World Championships 2023 preview: Women’s, men’s 100m

At the age of 36, with six World Championships behind her and 10 gold medals in her collection, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is preparing to venture into unknown territory at the World Athletics Championsh

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols