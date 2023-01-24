J’can daughter Sammy B drops new collection at Target! Loop Jamaica

It’s official! Sammy B is not only in Target stores in the US, but the Jamaican-blooded designer has collaborated with the retail chain to produce an exclusive line for Sammy B lovers.

Samantha Black, more popularly known by the moniker “Sammy B”, is a first-generation Jamaican fashion designer living in the US.

You would remember Black from a previous Tell Us More…interview we conducted with the LA-Brooklyn native, who happens to be a Project Runway alum.

At Popcaan’s GIHE album launch Loop Lifestyle ran into Sammy B, and learnt that Black is heading home (to NYC) soon, she is over the moon about more frequent trips to The Rock, and the new collection is available now.

Later, Sammy B shared the news on her Instagram page with a reel sharing her excitement about the drop.

After teasing with the news in early January, then staging “her first photoshoot in Jamaica” for the brand, it’s evident 2023 is already shaping up to be a great year for Black and the Sammy B brand.

See for yourself below and check out the Tell Us More… interview to learn more about Black and her Sammy B brand.