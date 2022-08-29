J’can filmmaker takes ‘Out of Many’ to Locarno! Loop Jamaica

Jamaican filmmaker Rebecca ‘Becx’ Williams’ short film Out Of Many had its European premiere during an “Open Doors” feature of the 75th Locarno Film Festival, in Locarno, Switzerland.

The first-time writer-director has maintained a successful film festival run regionally and internationally since the film’s debut in 2020.

Since the official premiere in Jamaica, Out of Many has been shown at the Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles, the Third Horizon Film Festival in Miami, and the Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival.

Williams presented her film in the Open Doors Immersion Program, along with other critically acclaimed short films from Cuba, Haiti, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica, and was the first Jamaican short film to screen at the Locarno Film Festival.

For the 2022 edition, the Open Doors immersion program focused on highlighting the works of Caribbean and Latin American filmmakers, connecting various industry professionals from all over the world.

The festival (which was first held in 1946) brought out writers, directors and producers from Guatemala, St Lucia, Ecuador, Haiti, Peru, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Jamaica.

Participants endured an eleven-day event of screenings, training programs and networking events.

Hundreds of films were selected and cast at the outdoor theatre, Piazza Grande, which seats 8,000 people.

The Jamaican delegation that was represented at the Locarno Film Festival and Open Doors included Nadean Rawlins, who participated in the acclaimed Open Doors Creative Producers’ Lab; Renee Robinson, the film commissioner of Jamaica, and film producer Analisa Chapman were also in attendance representing the Jamaican film industry.

The feature film Right Near the Beach by Jamaican writer/director Gibrey Allen was also shown during the Open Doors screenings.

Williams is writing her first feature addressing the reality of living in Jamaica as a woman.

The writer-director is also developing a short film about the peculiar events that occur at an all-girls Jamaican Catholic boarding school, a satirical mini-series about modern Jamaican politics and is actively seeking funding for both local projects and internationally.

The short film Out of Many will be screened during the Kingston Biennial 2022: Pressure Film Screening Series at the AC Hotel Kingston, in October.

For more information on Out Of Many, e-mail [email protected] or [email protected]