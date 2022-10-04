J’can gets probation for stealing from mentally challenged client Loop Jamaica

A Jamaican health aide was sentenced to 18 months’ probation after she pleaded guilty last week Tuesday to forgery and theft for taking US$4,300 (J$653,000) from a mentally challenged care-dependent client of her employer in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, United States.

Tracey Ann K Foster, 41, was also ordered to repay US$4,429 to the victim under a negotiated guilty plea worked out by her defence counsel and the assistant district attorney.

The figure includes interest owed to the victim calculated at three per cent per annum, according to a report in the Delco Times.

According to the report, the owner of a home healthcare agency contacted police in August 2021 after a client reported her checkbook missing.

The owner reached out to the person exercising power of attorney over the victim, who found three cheques from the victim’s Bryn Mawr Trust account had been issued to Foster.

At the time, Foster had been an employee at the home health agency and had been at the victim’s home more than 200 times since July 2020.

The first cheque for US$300 was deposited into Foster’s Wells Fargo checking account on July 27. Foster also deposited cheques for US$2,000 each on August 7 and August 22. Investigators found that signatures on the cheques did not match.

The power of attorney said the victim had not given anyone consent to sign her name on the cheques.

Foster srrendered to the police and was freed on US$20,000 unsecured bail, according to online court records. She waived a preliminary hearing last month.

In addition to probation and restitution, Common Pleas Court Judge John Capuzzi ordered Foster to have no contact with the victim and to provide a DNA sample to state police.