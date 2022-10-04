J’can gets probation for stealing from mentally challenged client Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
J’can gets probation for stealing from mentally challenged client Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

18 double murders recorded in September alone — police commissioner

Brother being questioned in relation to death of female pastor

More than 20,000 business leaders to meet at Live2Lead

Accused in Donna-Lee Donaldson’s murder slapped with 2nd charge

Jamaica Broilers exiting Haiti business

Residents demand timeline for replacement of bridge in Clarendon

Female pastor attacked and fatally stabbed at house in St Ann

D&G Foundation fund $8m to boost literacy at Seaview Gardens Primary

PBS preference share offer surpasses expectations

Psychosocial support for Kingston Technical High students

Tuesday Oct 04

26?C
Jamaica News

… sentenced to 18 months in the US

Loop News

45 minutes ago

Tracey Ann K Foster

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A Jamaican health aide was sentenced to 18 months’ probation after she pleaded guilty last week Tuesday to forgery and theft for taking US$4,300 (J$653,000) from a mentally challenged care-dependent client of her employer in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, United States.

Tracey Ann K Foster, 41, was also ordered to repay US$4,429 to the victim under a negotiated guilty plea worked out by her defence counsel and the assistant district attorney.

The figure includes interest owed to the victim calculated at three per cent per annum, according to a report in the Delco Times.

According to the report, the owner of a home healthcare agency contacted police in August 2021 after a client reported her checkbook missing.

The owner reached out to the person exercising power of attorney over the victim, who found three cheques from the victim’s Bryn Mawr Trust account had been issued to Foster.

At the time, Foster had been an employee at the home health agency and had been at the victim’s home more than 200 times since July 2020.

The first cheque for US$300 was deposited into Foster’s Wells Fargo checking account on July 27. Foster also deposited cheques for US$2,000 each on August 7 and August 22. Investigators found that signatures on the cheques did not match.

The power of attorney said the victim had not given anyone consent to sign her name on the cheques.

Foster srrendered to the police and was freed on US$20,000 unsecured bail, according to online court records. She waived a preliminary hearing last month.

In addition to probation and restitution, Common Pleas Court Judge John Capuzzi ordered Foster to have no contact with the victim and to provide a DNA sample to state police.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

18 double murders recorded in September alone — police commissioner

Jamaica News

J’can gets probation for stealing from mentally challenged client

Jamaica News

Brother being questioned in relation to death of female pastor

More From

Jamaica News

UPDATE: 14-y-o Micheal Murray safe after going missing in HWT

See also

The police are reporting that 14-year-old Michael Murray of Wynters Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine, who has been missing since Monday, September 3, has returned home.
He is said to be in good heal

Our Endz

JN scholars urged to strive for greatness

Though Kasi Abbott, a first-form student of Knox College in Manchester, has known for weeks that she is one of 47 students to be awarded the JN Foundation Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Scholarship for 20

Jamaica News

Female pastor attacked and fatally stabbed at house in St Ann

A 52-year-old woman said to be a pastor was attacked and her throat slashed at her home in St Ann on Monday.
Reports are that at about 11:30 pm, the female identified as Michelle Roache

Lifestyle

Nick Cannon welcomes baby number 10, Rise Messiah

Just two weeks after welcoming his ninth child with model LaNisha Cole, Nick Cannon is back on daddy duty, announcing the birth of another child, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon.
The entertainer sh

Jamaica News

15-y-o student from Spanish Town gone missing in Half-Way Tree

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 14-year-old Micheal Murray of Spanish Town, St Catherine, who has been missing since Monday, October 3.
He is of brown complexion, medium b

Jamaica News

Two weeks missing: Kingston 11 man last seen at home

Troy Craddock, 37, of Upper Marl Road in Kingston 11 has been missing since Saturday, September 17.
He is of dark complexion, slim build, and is about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall.
Report

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols