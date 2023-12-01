J’can Gov’t welcomes International court ruling in favour of Guyana Loop Jamaica

The Jamaican Government has welcomed the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the ongoing territorial dispute between Guyana and Venezuela.

In a statement on Friday, following the release of the court’s ruling, Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith, spelt out the position of the Jamaican Government on the matter.

The statement from Johnson Smith was as follows:

“The Government of Jamaica welcomes today’s unanimous ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the Cooperative People’s Republic of Guyana’s request for the indication of provisional measures in the case concerning the 1899 Arbitral Award.

“The court’s order strongly supports the position of Guyana, which is shared by Jamaica, that the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela should refrain from any action which would seize, acquire or encroach upon, or assert or exercise sovereignty over the Essequibo region or any other part of Guyana’s national territory.

“Even as Jamaica supports the court’s order that both parties are to refrain from any action that aggravates the current situation, we note as well that the court has said more particularly, that Venezuela should ‘refrain from taking any action which would modify the situation that currently prevails in the territory in dispute, whereby the Cooperative Republic of Guyana administers and exercises control over that area.’ This would have direct implications for the planned holding of a referendum by Venezuela on December 3.

“The order is also made pending the court’s final determination of the validity of the arbitral award that established the land boundary between the two states. In this regard, it is Jamaica’s hope, as we have expressed on previous occasions, that Venezuela will participate meaningfully in that adjudication process.

“Jamaica expressly supports the statement issued earlier today by President of Guyana, … Irfaan Ali, which welcomes the ruling and ‘calls on Venezuela to join Guyana in demonstrating respect for international law and the principles that govern peaceful co-existence’. We too view the ICJ adjudication process as a positive signal towards a peaceful resolution of this issue, and one which will give validity to future outcomes.

“The Government of Jamaica remains firmly committed to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter. Jamaica fully supports the work of the ICJ and its ability to deliver justice where there is breach of the United Nations’ founding principles, in an impartial, transparent and independent manner. In this regard, Guyana can continue to count on Jamaica’s support of the CARICOM position in defence of its sovereign rights and territorial integrity.”