J’can-led data firm cops major prize at Fintech Islands Fix ’25

Dataffluent, a research and data science firm specialising in financial insights and modelling for publicly traded entities in developing and emerging markets, secured third place at the prestigious Fintech Islands Fix2025 Pitch Competition, recently in Barbados.

The pitch competition showcased nine Caribbean-based entrepreneurs vying for cash prizes. Dataffluent stood out among the competing companies, securing a spot in the top three.

The company claimed third place, earning a prize of US$2,500. Second place went to David Dick of Monytri, a stock gifting platform; Khary Sharpe grabbed first place with HeadOffice, an accounting, payroll, and tax software company.

Established less than a year ago by Jamaican-born data scientist and entrepreneur Raquel Seville, Dataffluent’s platform leverages AI to provide actionable data and trends on publicly listed companies, macroeconomic data, and other key market insights.

This enables their clients to gain a comprehensive understanding of emerging market dynamics and make better-informed financial decisions.

Such data analytics services, standard in much of the rest of the world, are currently lacking across the Caribbean and other underserved emerging markets, a situation Dataffluent hopes to rectify.

Raquel Seville, founder and CEO, Dataffluent stated that ‘In the Caribbean, a cautious approach to investment is common, with a focus on specific sectors due to limited access to data that validate opportunities beyond them. This challenge stems from the region’s historical lack of data tools for making informed financial decisions, managing risk, and staying competitive in a rapidly evolving market. The FiX2025 judges recognised the huge impact Dataffluent can have on Caribbean businesses and acknowledged our efforts with this award.’