Australian Open: Fonseca stuns Rublev on grand slam debut UDC announces partnership oppourtunities at Dunn's River 72 hour curfew imposed in sections of Denham Town, Kingston West Protest erupts over fatal police shooting in Lawrence Tavern Five reasons to attend Jazz in the Gardens' 'Best of 2024' festival Mr Vegas apologises to Dayton Campbell for 'unflattering' remarks
Local News

J’can-led data firm cops major prize at Fintech Islands Fix ’25

03 February 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
Promote your business with NAN
Breaking News

Government expects to deliver 10,000 water tanks starting this month

Reputed One Order gangster 'AD' fatally shot by police in Spanish Town

J'can-led data firm cops major prize at Fintech Islands Fix '25

Mr Vegas apologises to Dayton Campbell for 'unflattering' remarks

Justice not held up by decision on Ja's final appeal court - minister

9 Questions with SXM festival founder Julian Prince

Fitz-Henley: Golding to blame for constitutional reform setback

'Slickianna' murder case pushed back to October

Talent on show at Bob Marley: Hope Road production auditions​​​​

Barita Investments receives A+ credit ratings from CariCRIS

Monday Feb 03

Weather 23°C
Business

New startup leverages AI to meet the need for accurate data in the Caribbean region

Loop Lifestyle

2 hrs ago

L: Dataffluent CEO Raquel Seville (C) accepted the third-place prize at the Fintech Islands Fix2025 Pitch Competition. | R: Dataffluent CEO Raquel Seville (Photo: Contributed)

L: Dataffluent CEO Raquel Seville (C) accepted the third-place prize at the Fintech Islands Fix2025 Pitch Competition. | R: Dataffluent CEO Raquel Seville (Photo: Contributed)

image

Dataffluent, a research and data science firm specialising in financial insights and modelling for publicly traded entities in developing and emerging markets, secured third place at the prestigious Fintech Islands Fix2025 Pitch Competition, recently in Barbados.

The pitch competition showcased nine Caribbean-based entrepreneurs vying for cash prizes. Dataffluent stood out among the competing companies, securing a spot in the top three.

The company claimed third place, earning a prize of US$2,500. Second place went to David Dick of Monytri, a stock gifting platform; Khary Sharpe grabbed first place with HeadOffice, an accounting, payroll, and tax software company.

Established less than a year ago by Jamaican-born data scientist and entrepreneur Raquel Seville, Dataffluent’s platform leverages AI to provide actionable data and trends on publicly listed companies, macroeconomic data, and other key market insights.

This enables their clients to gain a comprehensive understanding of emerging market dynamics and make better-informed financial decisions.

Such data analytics services, standard in much of the rest of the world, are currently lacking across the Caribbean and other underserved emerging markets, a situation Dataffluent hopes to rectify.

Raquel Seville, founder and CEO, Dataffluent stated that ‘In the Caribbean, a cautious approach to investment is common, with a focus on specific sectors due to limited access to data that validate opportunities beyond them. This challenge stems from the region’s historical lack of data tools for making informed financial decisions, managing risk, and staying competitive in a rapidly evolving market. The FiX2025 judges recognised the huge impact Dataffluent can have on Caribbean businesses and acknowledged our efforts with this award.’

Related Articles

Can we interest you in a cup of hot cocoa, topped with marshmallows, whipped cream, and candy can. (Photo: iStock/Betka82)
Sita D Lyrical Diva
Today, October 23, is celebrated globally as National Boston Cream Pie Day.

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Government expects to deliver 10,000 water tanks starting this month

Jamaica News

Reputed One Order gangster 'AD' fatally shot by police in Spanish Town

Business

J'can-led data firm cops major prize at Fintech Islands Fix '25

More From

Pastor Clinton Smith

Jamaica News

Another pastor shot dead in St Catherine, this time in Portmore

Shock has engulfed sections of Portmore, St Catherine, this after a popular pastor was shot and killed in the municipality on Saturday night.
The deceased is Clinton Smith of Mitchell Close in Por

Spice

Jamaica News

'Let's Stop Pointing Fingers!' Spice hits back at school tour critics

Queen of the dancehall Spice has taken to social media to address the controversy surrounding her recent 'Oh No' school tour, which was cancelled after some school boards and principals opted not to h

Jamaica News

Man arrested as cops seize weapon following snap raid in St James

Possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition charges have been laid against 29-year-old farmer Tevoy Smith of Irie Lane, Hendon Norwood in St James, following a firearm an

US President Donald Trump (AP File photo)

World News

Trump agrees to shut down USAID; staffers told to stay away

WASHINGTON (AP) — Staffers of the US Agency for International Development were instructed to stay out of the agency's Washington headquarters on Monday, according to a notice distributed to them, afte

Pastor Michael Spencer

Jamaica News

‘Duppy Maker’ charged with pastor’s murder in Old Harbour town centre

A 27-year-old construction worker has been charged in relation to the murder of 41-year-old pastor Michael Spencer of Dolphin Terrace, Old Harbour Glades, St Catherine, along West Street in Old Harbou

Left to right: Mayor of Spanish Town, Norman Scott, Restaurant Associates Ltd (RAL) Director Frank Ventura, RAL Group CEO Lisa Lake, Member of Parliament for North Central St Catherine Natalie Neita Garvey, RAL consultant Ricardo Abreu, Member of Parliament for St. Catherine Eastern, Denise Daley, Councillor for the Spanish Town division Christopher Shackleford, RAL Head of Sales and Marketing Nadia Kiffin Green and RAL Board Chairman Richard Lake officially open the company’s Angels, Spanish Town location.

Business

Restaurant Associates to open 6 more stores in Spanish Town

Restaurant Associates Limited (RAL) is set to deepen its investment in Spanish Town with the opening of six additional quick-service restaurants over the next two years.
The company, which operates

Support us

Related News

28 January 2025

The Galaxy S Series in five years: Redefining mobile innovation

24 January 2025

General Elections looming? EOJ now recruiting poll workers

08 January 2025

PM: Gov't eyeing permanent entertainment complex out west

21 January 2025

Homemade firearm seized during operation in Kingston Central