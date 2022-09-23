J’can man gets over 11 years in US for trafficking 16-y-o girl for sex Loop Jamaica

A Jamaican man who reportedly conspired with another man to traffic a 16-year-old girl for commercial sexual activities in the United States, was on Thursday sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison, according to the US Department of Justice.

He is 24-year-old Joel Lindsay, otherwise called ‘Joey Guapo’, whose most recent address was East Hartford, Connecticut. He was sentenced to a total of 11 years and three months behind bars by District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant in Hartford.

Lindsay was convicted for his role in a plot to traffic a 16-year-old girl in October 2019, according to federal officials. He faces deportation to Jamaica on completion of his sentence.

Officials said Lindsay, Joseph Pina and another person picked up the victim on October 17, 2019 to transport her to an East Windsor hotel. They said Lindsay and Pina then took explicit photographs of the child to advertise her sexual services on a website.

Prostitution appointments scheduled by the two men for that night brought in at least $100, according to the officials. In the ensuing three days, Lindsay and Pina posted additional advertisements on the website and set up additional appointments at a Windsor Locks hotel.

Officials said the victim turned all the money from the appointments over to Lindsay.

Lindsay, who has been detained since his arrest on August 20, 2020, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor on October 15 last year, while Pina pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor on October 6, 2021. Pina was sentenced in March to 96 months (eight years) in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Investigators with the FBI also found that Lindsay and Pina engaged in sex acts with the victim despite knowing that she was a minor, according to officials. The victim also reported that Lindsay physically assaulted her.