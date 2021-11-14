J’can PR exec Kesi Gardner takes her Storyteller Agency up north | Loop Jamaica

After only a year and a half in operation, The Storyteller Agency Co has expanded as the Caribbean liaison for an international PR communications firm, Aura Communications based in New York City.

‘The global luxury travel market was worth an estimated $945b in 2019’, according to Allied Market Research.

Since the pandemic, the demand for splendour has caused many consumers to crave more bespoke, premium experiences and indulgent getaways.

‘Now is the perfect time for The Storyteller Agency Co to build out our footprint as the go-to luxury brand communications agency for clients in the region,’ says Kesi Gardner, CEO of The Storyteller Agency Co.

Taking on the role as the Caribbean liaison, Gardner’s role will be coordinating media campaigns for international luxury brands in the Caribbean focusing on Jamaica, Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, Cayman, Trinidad, and Barbados.

Gardner’s current portfolio consists of niche brands in Jamaica in finance, food and beverage, hospitality and real estate, and lifestyle.

Founder of Luxury Ja and The Storyteller Agency Co Kesi Gardner (Photo: courtesy of The Storyteller Agency)

‘Working with luxury brands is very niche and our goal is never to generate mass appeal but to inspire customers who aspire to live a lush way of life,’ she adds.

Gardner is also a travel advisor to celebrities through her platform @luxuryja Instagram.

AURA Communications is known as a digital PR agency with a global reach based in New York City.

AURA Communications offers tailor-made solutions that allow clients to promote their high-end brands and get information about them to the right target audience through the channel of their choice.

They now represent brands such as Gucci, Roja Parfums, and Trump International Golf Club in Dubai.

An official PR agency of luxury lifestyle awards, a global award selecting, recognising, celebrating, and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world.