J’can student beats odds, poverty to bag full scholarship to MIT in US

Nothing could prepare 19-year-old Ronaldo Lee for the surprise he received earlier this year when he was informed that he had been accepted into Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States of America (USA).

He is among eight Caribbean students, including two fellow Jamaicans, who successfully applied for admission to the prestigious tertiary institution.

Lee, who was awarded a full scholarship, will study electrical engineering with a particular focus on sustainable development and renewable energy, beginning in August.

The attendant developments for the Campion College alumnus who emerged from humble beginnings in Newlands, St Catherine, make for a truly inspiring story.

He told JIS News that he recalls the day when he read the emailed communiqué from MIT.

“(It was) Monday, March 20, 2024, (and) I was like ‘Wait, I got into MIT?’ It was crazy… I was happy that I got in. But I was even more happy when I realised that my mom would not have to pay (any tuition),” he shared.

Lee said the reality of the notification was surprising, as due to his financial circumstances, he had been turned down by other prestigious tertiary institutions that he previously applied to.

“I got rejected (by) all the 17 other Ivy League colleges… (one of) which indicated (that) I would be considered a financial burden and, as such, I wasn’t accepted. But now my mom (doesn’t) have to worry about me financially. Just knowing I was accepted (and that MIT offered me a scholarship) is amazing,” the youngster added.

Admission to MIT is a high stakes opportunity. Persons are required to score at least 1,580 out of 1,600 on the SAT, a standardised test widely used for college admissions in the US; submit five short essays; and provide a profile or report on your overall school performance, inclusive of extra curricula activities.

On average, MIT accepts just two per cent from international students. With approximately 6,000 international applications annually, the prospect of admission may prove to be more competitive for Caribbean applicants.

Lee said he scored 1,460 on the SAT, and was doubtful that he would be accepted.

But, as fate would have it, it was not just about his score, but his overall performance at Campion, with his involvement in the Student Programme for Innovation in Science and Engineering (SPISE) among his standout engagements.

“I was part of SPISE, which is essentially a summer camp that is put on by the Caribbean Science Foundation. They selected 19 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) students from around the Caribbean, and flew us out to Barbados, (where) we got taught university courses in physics, calculus, electronics, and we got taught by MIT professors,” Lee shared.

He also served as vice president of Campion’s Software Engineering Club and secretary for the Engineering Club.

“I was in robotics, I did rugby; I was very involved. I also submitted a research proposal to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers for funding, which is the world’s largest technical professional organisation dedicated to advancing technology,” the youngster further informed.

The proposal, done in collaboration with some of his friends, focused on developing a laboratory scale micro-grid to assimilate a rural community in Jamaica, to determine the feasibility of moving away from fossil fuels to renewable energy. He is hopeful the proposal will be accepted.

Lee additionally raised approximately $230,000 to renovate his alma mater’s sporting complex.

He shared that the funds were used to purchase supplies to paint and refurbish the area, cementing a dream of leaving a mark at the institution.

“I always wanted to do something to give back, to leave a mark at my school,” he added.

Nineteen-year-old Ronaldo Lee and his mother, Sophia Roberts, are all smiles as they celebrate the news that he has been accepted into the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States, which awarded him a full scholarship to study electrical engineering, beginning August of this year.

Ronaldo is the first of two children for his mother, Sophia Roberts, who works in a supermarket in St Catherine.

He said she has been, and remains his biggest motivator, pointing out that she never gives up, even as they struggled financially.

“When I was preparing for GSAT (the Grade Six Achievement Test) while attending Naggo Head Primary, we lived in a single room. But my mother never made us feel like we were poor. Looking back now, I didn’t realise how bad it was when we didn’t have enough to eat, not enough lunch money, only having three suits of uniform, getting my textbooks late, or not being able to go on school trips,” Lee shared.

He points out that his mother was always good at “masking” their struggles, arguing that this was, perhaps, her “superpower”.

“She always helped me, so I try to make her happy. It’s what (kept) me up at nights when I (was) tired and I (had) a test and I could settle with a 70 per cent. But my mom, she doesn’t go to bed early and she is the first to rise. So she is my biggest motivator,” the young man pointed out.

Roberts exuded unbridled joy over her son’s achievements, noting that the journey to where he has reached was not easy.

“Even though I am a single mom, Ronaldo’s dad does his part. His dad… does help… he really plays his part, but it has not been easy. When (Ronaldo) was in grade three, his teacher told me at a PTA (Parent/Teachers Association) meeting (to) ‘save your money for Ronaldo because he is definitely going to Campion College’. I ensured (that) I saved. It’s not what you earn, but what you save; so I threw my ‘partner’,” Roberts fondly recalled.

She said while the hardships were many, she knew that investing in her children would be worth it.

“There are days when… I lock myself in my room and cry. But I try not to let them see that side. I let them think that everything is okay. Whenever they ask for anything, I will try to give it to them, not to tell them that I don’t have it,’’ she shared with JIS News.

Beaming with humility and absolute pride, Roberts confessed that she did not know the impact she was having on Ronaldo.

“I didn’t know I was his biggest motivator. I feel good. My advice to parents is to try and understand what’s going on with (your children)… love them and be there for them. Don’t just be at work and neglect what they’re going through,” she said.

Roberts also expresses gratitude to Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Member of Parliament (MP) for St Catherine East Central, Alando Terrelonge, for his continued support of her son’s educational advancement since his days at Naggo Head Primary School.

“He sees Ronaldo as a star. There is never a time when we have asked for help and he turned us down. Ronaldo will, no doubt, continue to be a star,” the doting mother stated.