J’can students in Cuba yet to get care packages sent over a month ago | Loop Jamaica

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, has expressed her disappointment at the fact that care packages sent to Jamaican students in Cuba weeks ago are yet to be delivered.

Johnson Smith said this is despite strenuous efforts made by the ministry and its embassy in Havana, to achieve timely delivery of the packages.

“The shipment, which includes the 100 care packages and 152 personal care items collected for Jamaican medical students, arrived in Cuba on Tuesday, November 2, 2021,” the foreign affairs minister said in a statement on Thursday.

She said the clearance of the shipment by the authorities in Cuba is completely outside of the control of her ministry.

“As recently as December 6, 2021, the ministry advised parents and students of next steps for the clearing of the shipment, subject to the absence of any item(s) which may be of sanitary/phytosanitary interest to Customs,” the statement said.

Johnson Smith shared that the 40-foot container shipped by the ministry contains the donations to the students as well as students’ personal suitcases/packages, medical equipment and supplies being donated to the Government and people of Cuba by Jamaica, and essential items for use by the embassy, all of which have been subject to the same delays.

The customs broker in Cuba confirmed on Thursday that by early next week, the items would be released for further distribution, according to the minister.

Johnson Smith said that the Jamaican Embassy in Cuba and the Consular Affairs Department have expended significant and extensive efforts over the past few months, to meet the requirements established by the host country, at every stage of the process.